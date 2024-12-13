Global interest in Thai content seen at Asia TV Forum and Market

The Thai film and entertainment industries received a positive response at the Asia TV Forum and Market 2024 (ATF 2024) in Singapore, according to a senior official.

The Department of International Trade Promotion, in collaboration with the Thai Trade Centre in Singapore, led 14 Thai companies from the film, drama, BL series, and related entertainment industries to participate in business matching activities at the annual event held from December 3–6 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands.

The agencies aimed to promote Thailand's soft power industries and expand trade opportunities for related businesses, enhancing recognition and acceptance of Thai entertainment on the global stage.