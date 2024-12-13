Global interest in Thai content seen at Asia TV Forum and Market

The Thai film and entertainment industries received a positive response at the Asia TV Forum and Market 2024 (ATF 2024) in Singapore, according to a senior official.
The Department of International Trade Promotion, in collaboration with the Thai Trade Centre in Singapore, led 14 Thai companies from the film, drama, BL series, and related entertainment industries to participate in business matching activities at the annual event held from December 3–6 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands.
The agencies aimed to promote Thailand's soft power industries and expand trade opportunities for related businesses, enhancing recognition and acceptance of Thai entertainment on the global stage.
The atmosphere at the Thailand Pavilion was vibrant, with over 190 business meetings taking place. Producers, directors, and international buyers from various countries showed significant interest in Thai content, especially GLBL projects, animations, and co-production initiatives, the department said.
A key highlight of the event was the Thailand Networking activity ("The Touch of THACCA"), organised by the Subcommittee on Film, Documentary, and Animation Industry Development. This platform provided emerging Thai entertainment entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their skills through pitching sessions on an international stage.
Department deputy director-general Natthiya Sujinda expressed her delight at the positive reception the Thai film and entertainment industries were receiving in global markets, emphasising the potential of Thai entrepreneurs to produce world-class content.
"The department is committed to supporting integrated collaboration with the private sector and THACCA to efficiently bring Thai films to the global market, ensuring maximum benefits," she said.
Chalermchatri Yukol, chairman of the subcommittee, added: "This is an excellent opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to join ATF, which features major players in Asia and ranks among the world's top TV industry events alongside those in France and the US.”
“This platform enables Thailand to concretely shape the future direction of online and offline content markets and create a balanced ecosystem for industry development through joint efforts of the government and the private sector," he said.
The Asia TV Forum & Market is one of Southeast Asia's premier trade fairs for the TV and film industry. Singapore serves as a hub for buying, financing, distribution, and production of films, dramas, and series recognised on an international level.
Leading global companies like Warner Brothers, IQIYI, Sony, and international pavilions from high-potential markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China participated in the event. Most international studios focused on licensing, finding co-production partners, and fostering collaborations to further develop the entertainment industry.