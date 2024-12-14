Spectacular venues in Thailand where you can count down to the New Year

As the countdown begins to bid farewell to the old year and welcome 2025, the season of joy and celebration is in full swing around the globe and Thailand is no exception.
Thailand is one of the world’s premier destinations for grand New Year countdown events, rivalling any other nation in magnificence.
This year, numerous exciting countdown venues are set to light up across the country. We've gathered a list of seven spectacular locations for you to enjoy New Year's celebrations, ranging from Bangkok's vibrant atmosphere to major cities nationwide.
● Siam Paragon The Magical Celebration: A New Year Countdown of Unparalleled Joy
Who says New Year celebrations last just one day? At Siam Paragon, the festivities extend for a full nine days! This year, attendees can immerse themselves in a magical experience throughout December under the theme, "Siam Paragon The Magical Celebration".
Siam Paragon is recognised as a luxury destination by travellers worldwide. This year, the venue has partnered with world-renowned brand Cartier to transform the mall into a dreamland with a stunning installation concept, "Cartier Magical Night". The display captures the enchantment of crafting precious metals into exquisite works of art.
Adding to the excitement, from December 23-31, Siam Paragon will host a series of entertainment events, including nine days of concerts and exclusive performances.
Make sure to mark your calendars and join the festivities for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration in Thailand!
● IconSiam Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025: A Global Countdown Extravaganza Celebrating Thailand’s Grandeur
IconSiam, the world-class riverside landmark on the Chao Phraya River, is hosting the globally mesmerising "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025", putting Thailand among the top five countdown destinations worldwide.
Event highlights
Witness a once-in-a-lifetime solo performance by global icon Lalisa Manoban, a Thai artist who has brought pride to the nation and inspired people worldwide. This will be Lisa's first exclusive solo show in Thailand.
Marvel at Thailand’s longest-ever fireworks display, spanning 1,400 metres, created under the theme "Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam". This dazzling eco-friendly showcase is crafted by an award-winning Japanese fireworks director in collaboration with leading Thai creators.
Three days of festivities: Enjoy a unique blend of Thai and international entertainment, with live performances and concerts from renowned artists over three consecutive days.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, this extraordinary celebration will be held from December 29-31 at River Park, IconSiam. Don’t miss this unforgettable New Year experience.
● Pattaya Countdown 2025: New Year Festivities in Pattaya, Chonburi
Pattaya City and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation are bringing the festive cheer with the "Pattaya Countdown 2025" under the theme "Carnival of Happiness".
Pattaya Beach will transform into a vibrant carnival of joy, offering an immersive entertainment experience that elevates Pattaya’s tourism to global standards.
From December 29-31, starting at 5pm, enjoy an array of activities along Central Pattaya Beach, featuring stunning light, sound, and visual spectacles.
Event highlights
Be captivated by live performances from over 100 top artists and awe-inspiring firework displays each night of the event.
Admission is free for all, so join the fun and ring in the New Year with endless joy and excitement in Pattaya.
● Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025: Countdown in the Garden
Chiang Mai offers a spectacular way to ring in the New Year with the “Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025” at the Chaloem Phrakiat Park 82nd Birthday in Mueang district. Surrounded by a serene yet festive ambience, the beautiful garden will be transformed into a vibrant celebration space, complete with an awe-inspiring fireworks display.
Event highlights
Enjoy live performances by renowned Thai artists spreading joy and festive cheer. Marvel at a magical light installation that illuminates the garden at night. Experience the romance of floating balloons lighting up the sky. Witness a stunning fireworks spectacle to welcome the New Year, a captivating water display synchronised with lights and sound, be amazed by world-class performances blending local Lanna culture.
The festivities run from December 21, 2024 to January 1, 2025, from 8am to 11pm daily.
● Chiang Rai Countdown 2025: New Year at the Clock Tower
The Chiang Rai Municipality invites locals and visitors to celebrate New Year countdown 2025 in the heart of the city at the Chiang Rai Clock Tower on December 31, starting at 6pm.
Event highlights
Capture memories at beautifully decorated photo spots around the venue, dance and sing along to performances by popular Thai artists, savour delicious specialties from famous local vendors.
Enjoy the festive atmosphere and the cool winter breeze as Chiang Rai welcomes 2025 with joy and excitement.
● Chang Arena Countdown 2025, Buri Ram province
One of the grandest year-end celebrations in the Northeastern Region is the Buri Ram Countdown 2025, set to deliver excitement and breathtaking fireworks once again. This event takes place in front of Chang Arena from 11am onwards on December 24–25 and December 28–31.
Event highlights
Pay homage at the City Pillar Shrine near the King Rama I roundabout. Explore unique and creative art toy displays, immerse yourself in the beauty of Thai culture, meet life-sized replicas of giant dinosaurs. A must-visit for coffee lovers, gaming enthusiasts too will love this interactive zone. Enjoy oversized claw machines and capsule toys. Also, savour delicious local dishes.
Additionally, there’s an OTOP Market, perfect for shopping local products, souvenirs, and gifts. Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances, contests on the central stage, and much more.
● Hatyai Countdown 2025, Songkhla province
End the year in style at the “Hatyai Countdown 2025”, a spectacular New Year celebration in Hat Yai district in Songkhla province. The event promises fun and memorable moments for all attendees, from December 29–31 at Supasarn Rangsan Road.
Event highlights
A dazzling show of lights, colours and sound, live performances by top national artists. Shop and dine at over 100 local vendor booths featuring food, crafts and souvenirs, Join the countdown to 2025 on the night of December 31, complete with stunning fireworks and a vibrant light and sound display.
This event offers an unforgettable way to welcome the New Year with joy and excitement.