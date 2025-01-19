TikTok goes dark as US ban takes effect

The company’s app was also removed from prominent app stores, including the ones operated by Apple and Google, while its website told users that the short-form video platform was no longer available.

When users opened the TikTok app on Saturday evening, they encountered a pop-up message from the company that prevented them from scrolling on videos.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” the message said. “Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message continued, in reference to President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to “save” the platform. The company told its users to stay tuned.

The only option the message gives to US users is to close the app or click another option that leads them to the platform’s website. There, users are shown the same message and given the option to download their data, an option TikTok previously said may take days to process.

Before that announcement went out, TikTok had said in another message to users that its service would be “temporarily unavailable” and told them its working to restore its US service “as soon as possible.”

It’s unclear how long the platform will remain dark. In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump said he was thinking about giving TikTok a 90-day extension that would allow them to continue operating. If such an extension happens, Trump — who once favored a TikTok ban — said it would “probably” be announced Monday, the day that he is sworn in as president.