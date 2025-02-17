South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead at home

Kim’s friend discovered her body at her house and called the police at around 4.50pm on Feb 16. The police are investigating the cause of her death, but said they had not discovered a sign of a break-in as of press time.
Born in 2000, Kim debuted as a child actress in 2009. In 2010, she played Won Bin’s daughter in The Man From Nowhere, a top-grossing film that year.
She also starred in the 2012 thriller The Neighbour and the 2016 drama series Secret Healer.
Her acting career was disrupted by a drunk driving incident in May 2022. A court fined her 20 million won (S$18,580) in April 2023.
Her most recent work was the 2023 Netflix original series Bloodhounds, which was filmed before the incident.
She had planned to make a comeback through theatrical play Dongchimi in 2024, but dropped out eventually, citing health reasons.
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network