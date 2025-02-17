South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead at home

Kim’s friend discovered her body at her house and called the police at around 4.50pm on Feb 16. The police are investigating the cause of her death, but said they had not discovered a sign of a break-in as of press time.

Born in 2000, Kim debuted as a child actress in 2009. In 2010, she played Won Bin’s daughter in The Man From Nowhere, a top-grossing film that year.