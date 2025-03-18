AI video of late actor Kim Sae-ron sparks debate

Titled “A Memorial AI Video Created by Kim Sae-ron’s Family,” the video was uploaded Friday to the YouTube channel of Kwon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association. According to the video’s description, it was provided by Kim’s family.
In the video, an AI-generated version of Kim addresses her fans.
"To everyone who loved and supported me, the time I spent with you was incredibly precious," the AI voice said.
"Having started acting at a young age, there were times I was lacking and moments I may have disappointed you. Despite that, I sincerely want to thank all of you who believed in me and patiently waited for me."
The AI-generated Kim concluded with, "If you remember me in the future, please remember me as someone bright and warm."
While some viewers mourned her passing, others criticized the video’s creation.
"Seeing this, I couldn’t stop crying. … It feels like a final farewell," one commenter wrote.
Another said, "Watching this breaks my heart. I hope her tarnished name can be restored."
The video sparked broader debate after broadcaster YTN reported on it Saturday. Many questioned whether it reflected Kim’s wishes.
"Kim Sae-ron is so pitiful. ... Her family made up words she never wrote in a will and used AI to create this? This isn’t about remembering her. It’s about seeking attention," one comment said on YTN’s YouTube channel.
Another asked, "Did Kim Sae-ron request this? This could be disrespectful to the deceased. This is nothing more than an illusion created by her family."
Song Seung-hyun
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network