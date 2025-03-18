AI video of late actor Kim Sae-ron sparks debate

Titled “A Memorial AI Video Created by Kim Sae-ron’s Family,” the video was uploaded Friday to the YouTube channel of Kwon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association. According to the video’s description, it was provided by Kim’s family.

In the video, an AI-generated version of Kim addresses her fans.

"To everyone who loved and supported me, the time I spent with you was incredibly precious," the AI voice said.

"Having started acting at a young age, there were times I was lacking and moments I may have disappointed you. Despite that, I sincerely want to thank all of you who believed in me and patiently waited for me."

The AI-generated Kim concluded with, "If you remember me in the future, please remember me as someone bright and warm."

While some viewers mourned her passing, others criticized the video’s creation.