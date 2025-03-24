Snow White steps into the real world

The live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, hits theaters Friday. The film is the latest in a steady stream of remakes of original films into modernized “live-action” — though still special-effect dependent — versions. This trend isn’t new; Disney's 101 Dalmatians remake was released in 1996.

Since the release of the live-action Cinderella in 2015, the uptick has been palpable. Ten films were released in as many years, five in 2019 alone.

Critics tend to favor original films over their remakes, according to the tomatometer critic review metric on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there is one notable exception: the 2016 remake of “The Jungle Book.” Directed by Disney darling Jon Favreau, the film features stars like Scarlett Johansson, Christopher Walken and Lupita Nyong'o. This version adopts a darker tone than the original, losing some of the bright colours and lighthearted music, but it generally follows the original storyline.

Audiences often have different ideas about what makes a film "good." There’s often a gap between what critics think and how regular viewers feel about movies. However, when it comes to live-action remakes, there seems to be a consensus.