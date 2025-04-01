Kim Soo-hyun rejects underage dating accusation

At a press conference held at a hotel in Seoul, the 37-year-old entered the room with a stiff walk and a tense expression.

“I think of myself as a coward. I always seemed to be too focused on protecting what I had,” he said, his voice taut. “I couldn’t even trust the goodwill directed towards me. Always afraid of losing something or being hurt, it took me a long time to stand here.”

Kim Soo-hyun went on to acknowledge that he dated Kim Sae-ron, who was born in July 2000, in 2019 for about a year. Kim Sae-ron died at the age of 24 in February, in what has been ruled as suicide.

Asked why he had denied their relationship a year ago in March 2024 after dating rumours surfaced following her social media post featuring a photo of them together, the actor explained that with K-drama Queen Of Tears (2024) airing at the time, he wanted to protect those around him.

“After becoming an actor, I received an overwhelming amount of love. I was someone who didn’t have much, but suddenly, I became someone with too much to protect,” he said.