Sala Chalerm Thani Theatre reopens after 30 years for a special screening

The historic Sala Chalerm Thani Theatre—Thailand’s oldest standalone wooden movie house—will open its doors once again for a one-day event.

Originally built during King Rama VI’s reign and first opened in 1918 during the silent film era, the cinema served the Nang Loeng neighbourhood for 75 years before closing in 1993.

Now, more than three decades later, the theatre will resume its original role with a special screening of My Wonder Year, a 1993 Thai film directed by King-Somjing Srisuphap and starring Saksit Tangthong and Patiparn Patavekarn.

A key scene in the film was shot inside Sala Chalerm Thani, making the historic cinema an integral part of the story.