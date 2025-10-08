BKKIFF 2025 drives Thai cinema's international expansion

The Thai film industry is reaching a crucial moment to elevate itself onto the world stage. The grandly organised Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 (BKKIFF 2025) serves as both a showcase for cinematic potential and a vital business networking hub for the Thai and ASEAN film communities.
Over 19 days, attendees will experience the screening of more than 200 films from 40 countries. More than just a festival, BKKIFF 2025 acts as a "business forum," facilitating connections across every dimension of the industry for filmmakers, distributors, investors, and the general audience.
A major highlight is the Film Market, which provides a venue for creators, distributors, and rights buyers from around the world to meet and negotiate business deals. With over 50 Thai production companies participating, it underscores a powerful collaboration ready for international expansion.
The Project Market provides new directors and producers with a platform to pitch their work directly to international investors and partners, competing for over US$25,000 in funding.
This system provides a serious and sustainable entry point for the next generation of filmmakers.
Seminars and workshops led by global experts cover everything from production, directing, and distribution to new business models.
These sessions offer an industrial perspective on filmmaking, helping both creators and audiences understand the direction of modern cinema.
Prestigious Platform for Emerging Filmmakers
Another highlight is the Pra Surasawadee Awards (Golden Doll Awards) Short Film Competition, which allows new filmmakers to showcase their potential and creativity.
Judged by a panel of distinguished experts, this competition serves as a crucial springboard for international recognition.
BKKIFF 2025 is far more than a film screening event; it is a vital platform connecting business, creativity, and knowledge.
It is set to firmly establish the Thai film industry on the world stage and further extend Thailand's Soft Power to a global audience.
The Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 will be held from 27 September to 15 October 2025 at cinemas across the city, including Major Cineplex, SF Cinema, House Samyan, and Lido Connect.
Interested parties can find information and details on activities via Facebook: BKKIFFofficial.