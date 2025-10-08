BKKIFF 2025 drives Thai cinema's international expansion

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2025

BKKIFF 2025 unites filmmakers, investors, and creators, forging new business opportunities to propel Thai cinema globally and enhance Thailand’s soft power expansion.

  • BKKIFF 2025 serves as a "business forum" and networking hub to connect the Thai and ASEAN film industries with international distributors, investors, and partners.
  • The festival features a Film Market where over 50 Thai production companies can negotiate deals with global buyers, directly expanding commercial opportunities.
  • It includes a Project Market for new directors and producers to pitch their work to international investors and an awards competition to act as a springboard for emerging talent to gain global recognition.
  • The event offers seminars and workshops led by global experts on international production, distribution, and business models to prepare the Thai industry for the world stage.

The Thai film industry is reaching a crucial moment to elevate itself onto the world stage. The grandly organised Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 (BKKIFF 2025) serves as both a showcase for cinematic potential and a vital business networking hub for the Thai and ASEAN film communities.

Over 19 days, attendees will experience the screening of more than 200 films from 40 countries. More than just a festival, BKKIFF 2025 acts as a "business forum," facilitating connections across every dimension of the industry for filmmakers, distributors, investors, and the general audience.

Film Market: Expanding Commercial Opportunities

A major highlight is the Film Market, which provides a venue for creators, distributors, and rights buyers from around the world to meet and negotiate business deals. With over 50 Thai production companies participating, it underscores a powerful collaboration ready for international expansion.

Project Market: Nurturing New Talent for Investors

The Project Market provides new directors and producers with a platform to pitch their work directly to international investors and partners, competing for over US$25,000 in funding.

This system provides a serious and sustainable entry point for the next generation of filmmakers.

Seminars & Workshops: Enriching Film Business Knowledge

Seminars and workshops led by global experts cover everything from production, directing, and distribution to new business models.

These sessions offer an industrial perspective on filmmaking, helping both creators and audiences understand the direction of modern cinema.

Prestigious Platform for Emerging Filmmakers

Another highlight is the Pra Surasawadee Awards (Golden Doll Awards) Short Film Competition, which allows new filmmakers to showcase their potential and creativity.

Judged by a panel of distinguished experts, this competition serves as a crucial springboard for international recognition.

The Next Step for Thai Soft Power

BKKIFF 2025 is far more than a film screening event; it is a vital platform connecting business, creativity, and knowledge.

It is set to firmly establish the Thai film industry on the world stage and further extend Thailand's Soft Power to a global audience.

The Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 will be held from 27 September to 15 October 2025 at cinemas across the city, including Major Cineplex, SF Cinema, House Samyan, and Lido Connect.

Interested parties can find information and details on activities via Facebook: BKKIFFofficial.

