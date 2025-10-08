BKKIFF 2025 drives Thai cinema's international expansion

Film Market: Expanding Commercial Opportunities

A major highlight is the Film Market, which provides a venue for creators, distributors, and rights buyers from around the world to meet and negotiate business deals. With over 50 Thai production companies participating, it underscores a powerful collaboration ready for international expansion.

Project Market: Nurturing New Talent for Investors

The Project Market provides new directors and producers with a platform to pitch their work directly to international investors and partners, competing for over US$25,000 in funding.

This system provides a serious and sustainable entry point for the next generation of filmmakers.

Seminars & Workshops: Enriching Film Business Knowledge

Seminars and workshops led by global experts cover everything from production, directing, and distribution to new business models.

These sessions offer an industrial perspective on filmmaking, helping both creators and audiences understand the direction of modern cinema.