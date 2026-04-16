Murakami’s Parallel Worlds, Reimagined for the Stage

Running in counterpoint is “End of the World”. Here, the narrator Boku (a less formal “I”) arrives in a mysterious town enclosed by walls and inhabited by unicorns. He is forced to part with his Shadow who retains all his memories while being subjected to harsh treatment by the Gatekeeper. In the meantime, Boku—his past erased—is assigned to read dreams from unicorn skulls in a library. The Shadow, desperate to escape, asks Boku to make a map of the town so that they might return to the normal world.

Tatsuya Fujiwara, whose “Death Note” fame has undoubtedly helped draw wider attention to the production, does not disappoint as Watashi, reminding audiences that he is as compelling on stage as he is on screen. As Baku, Ryunosuke Shimamura brings a buoyant youthful energy to the stage, his rapport with Shuntaro Miyao’s imposing Shadow lending weight and momentum to this strand of the narrative. In her stage debut, screen actor Misato Morita subtly differentiates her portrayals of the two librarians, shaping distinct presences across the parallel worlds. Taken together, the eight actors and nine dancers cohere into a unified ensemble, collectively shouldering the demands of this intricate and layered story.

Before the intermission, the pacing can verge on monotony, and scene changes are at times overly busy, though never bewildering. Much credit belongs to K. Ishihara’s clever set and Yukiko Yoshimoto’s precise lighting, which clearly distinguish the dual narratives—eloquently when the almost mirrored libraries prompt the audience to draw connections across the two worlds. After the break, the production finds its rhythm: dramatic momentum gathers and suspense sharpens. To navigate transitions between the parallel realms, Decouflé—better known as a choreographer and working here at his furthest remove from contemporary dance—introduces brief solos and duets, atmospheric interludes that lend the production an unearthly grace. It is telling that at the curtain call the actors bow first, followed by the dancers and finally the musician—an apt salute to a production whose elements are held in careful equilibrium.

In the end, this harmonious marriage of theatre, dance and music—where no discipline competes for dominance—achieves a rare equilibrium between narration and visual poetry. More importantly, it grants the audience, and perhaps their subconscious, the space to feel, imagine and dream.

One of the year’s most anticipated stage works, “End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland” resumes its world tour in July, with performances in Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou, followed by engagements at London’s Barbican Centre and Paris’s Théâtre du Châtelet in October.

To watch a trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0azWQfQ-Bt0. For more details, https://www.instagram.com/sekainoowari_stage. For a literary analysis, https://www.esplanade.com/offstage/arts/reading-murakami-now-wonder-and-discomfort

This weekend, Esplanade hosts its annual “Pesta Raya: Malay Festival of Arts.” Later in the month, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) production of Roald Dahl’s The BFG opens on April 22, while dance enthusiasts should also look out for Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s Fase, Four Movements to the Music of Steve Reich next weekend. More information at www.esplanade.com.



Special thanks to Gina Koh and See Ling Ling of Esplanade—Theatres on the Bay for all assistance.

*PHOTO CREDIT: Takahiro Watanabe