Bangkok's Sky-High Duck: K by Vicky Cheng's Three-Course Masterpiece

The Three Acts of a Culinary Performance

This duck experience is meticulously designed to unfold in layers of flavor, texture, and artistry, capturing the very essence of balance and refinement.

Act I: The Classic Perfection (THB 1,280++)

The journey begins with a moment of performance and precision: the crispy duck skin and tender, succulent meat are carved tableside. This first serving is all about the classic execution. It is paired with homemade pancakes and a duo of sauces—a house-made Peking Duck sauce and a Thai-inspired sauce that lends a subtle brightness. To cleanse the palate, delicate seedless Thai tamarind is offered, its natural acidity cutting through the richness perfectly. Served with traditional cucumber and leek, this course is a beautifully poised beginning.

Act II: Richness and Depth (Included in THB 1,480++ & THB 1,980++)

For those who select the two-serving option and beyond, the experience deepens. The second serving features a roasted duck leg, exceptionally tender and rich with flavor. Every bite offers a deep, savory complexity, accented by the duck’s natural sweetness. It is a moment to savor the profound flavor that only expertly roasted duck can deliver.

