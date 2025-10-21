Bangkok's Sky-High Duck: K by Vicky Cheng's Three-Course Masterpiece

A Sky-High Chinese Culinary Icon: K by Vicky Cheng’s Three-Style Peking Duck
Perched on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, K by Vicky Cheng isn't just a restaurant; it's a stylish, contemporary Chinese dining experience set against the spectacular backdrop of the Bangkok skyline. From the visionary Michelin-starred chef, Vicky Cheng of Hong Kong, this destination seamlessly blends timeless Cantonese traditions with modern techniques. Now, K introduces its most exquisite feature yet: a thoughtfully reimagined Peking Duck presented as a three-serving culinary journey.
The Three Acts of a Culinary Performance
This duck experience is meticulously designed to unfold in layers of flavor, texture, and artistry, capturing the very essence of balance and refinement.
Act I: The Classic Perfection (THB 1,280++)
The journey begins with a moment of performance and precision: the crispy duck skin and tender, succulent meat are carved tableside. This first serving is all about the classic execution. It is paired with homemade pancakes and a duo of sauces—a house-made Peking Duck sauce and a Thai-inspired sauce that lends a subtle brightness. To cleanse the palate, delicate seedless Thai tamarind is offered, its natural acidity cutting through the richness perfectly. Served with traditional cucumber and leek, this course is a beautifully poised beginning.
Act II: Richness and Depth (Included in THB 1,480++ & THB 1,980++)
For those who select the two-serving option and beyond, the experience deepens. The second serving features a roasted duck leg, exceptionally tender and rich with flavor. Every bite offers a deep, savory complexity, accented by the duck’s natural sweetness. It is a moment to savor the profound flavor that only expertly roasted duck can deliver.
Act III: The Aromatic Finale (Included in THB 1,980++)
The most complete expression of this culinary adventure concludes with a sophisticated twist on a Thai classic: stir-fried duck Kaprao. This fiery finale takes the tender duck meat and embraces it with fragrant holy basil and chili. It creates an aromatic crescendo—a graceful yet intense finish that truly unites the Chinese-Cantonese core of the restaurant with its vibrant Bangkok home.
K by Vicky Cheng is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply indulge in a masterpiece of modern Chinese cuisine. The three-serving Peking Duck is not just a meal; it’s an unforgettable expression of craft and culture, high above the city.