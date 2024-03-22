Thai Motorcycle Racing C’ship season ignites excitement with hotter competition, new name

Fans can expect international standards and MotoGP-level teams when the 10th season roars off the start line at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from April 5 to 7.

The competition also has a new official name – Plan B Media BRIC Superbike 2024.

The two new sponsors, Buriram United International Circuit (BRIC) and Plan B Media Co, joined with the Sports Authority of Thailand to unveil the latest season of Thailand’s most popular bike racing competition at a Bangkok press conference on Thursday.

Nattapong Antarasen, head of the Professional Sports Development and Promotion Division at Sports Authority of Thailand, said Thai motorsport is experiencing rapid development, with Thai riders excelling and gaining recognition in competitions worldwide. Holding a major national event like the Thai Championship was a crucial development platform for new-generation pro bikers to experience international standards and MotoGP conditions, he added.