Thai Motorcycle Racing C’ship season ignites excitement with hotter competition, new name
Excitement for the new Thai Motorcycle Racing Championship season revved up on Thursday as organisers kickstarted the countdown for Thailand’s No 1 two-wheeled competition.
Fans can expect international standards and MotoGP-level teams when the 10th season roars off the start line at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from April 5 to 7.
The competition also has a new official name – Plan B Media BRIC Superbike 2024.
The two new sponsors, Buriram United International Circuit (BRIC) and Plan B Media Co, joined with the Sports Authority of Thailand to unveil the latest season of Thailand’s most popular bike racing competition at a Bangkok press conference on Thursday.
Nattapong Antarasen, head of the Professional Sports Development and Promotion Division at Sports Authority of Thailand, said Thai motorsport is experiencing rapid development, with Thai riders excelling and gaining recognition in competitions worldwide. Holding a major national event like the Thai Championship was a crucial development platform for new-generation pro bikers to experience international standards and MotoGP conditions, he added.
Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, Chang International Circuit managing director, said the championship had been elevated to international standards over its 10 years of existence. This year will see over 1,500 participants and 130 teams of both Thai and international participants compete in Buri Ram.
Winners will earn wildcard entry to the prestigious Asia Road Racing Championship in 2025.
"Rules are developed and adjusted each year to make them more accessible for competitors and lift the competition to a higher level in Asia. Up to 15 competition classes cater to everyone from amateur enthusiasts to professional racers, in line with the concept that 'Anyone can be a Hero'," Tanaisiri said.
Plan B Media BRIC Superbike 2024 will take place across four rounds this season – April 5-7, May 31-June 2, July 5-7, and the final round from September 5-8.
The top five competition classes are Super Bike 1000cc, Super Stock 1000cc, Super Sport 600cc, Super Sport 400cc, and Sport Production 400cc.
Additionally, to intensify the competition, the pro riders will compete in three main classes: Super Bike 1000cc (SB1 Pro), Super Sport 600cc (SS1 Pro), and Super Sport 400cc (SS1 Pro).