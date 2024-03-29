Cooling off by a dam is the best way to combat the summer heat
Tomorrow is Saturday, and many people are probably considering getting away from the city.
With the hot weather really beginning to peak, many travellers will already have made plans, whether it's an escape to the beach, visiting waterfalls, or exploring the natural beauty of forests and the mountains.
For those who haven't decided, we'd like to recommend cooling down by dams near Bangkok.
Here are three dams near Bangkok that are convenient to reach, perfect for taking photos and enjoying the serene view from the dam ridge.
1. Pa Sak Jolasid Dam
This large dam spans two provinces, Nong Bua in Phatthana Nikhom District, Lopburi Province, and Kham Phran in Wang Muang District, Saraburi Province. It is only 184 kilometres from Bangkok.
It is under the supervision of the 10th Irrigation Office.
On the Lopburi side, visitors will find a multi-purpose building next to the reservoir, a fish release area, scenic viewpoints, Chaloem Phrakiat tower and a museum.
On the Saraburi side, at the end of the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, you can pay homage to the big Buddhist statue Phra Buddha Rattanamanee Mahabophit Cholasit Mongkolchai.
2. Thap Salao Dam
Located in Rabam sub-district, Lansak district, Uthai Thani Province, the Thap Salao Dam comes under the supervision of the 12th Irrigation Office
Around 285 km from Bangkok, Thap Salao is a large irrigation dam that blocks the Thap Salao Creek, creating a reservoir above the dam.
Stunning vistas surround the dam with intricate mountain ranges alternating as the backdrop.
To the south, there are dry dipterocarp forests and planted forest gardens.
Local residents often come here to relax, especially during weekends and holidays.
Within the dam area, there are welfare shops serving food and beverages for visitors to enjoy.
3. Krasiao Dam
Just 175 km from Bangkok, Krasiao Dan is in Dan Chang sub-district, Dan Chang district, Suphan Buri Province, near the Krasiao water delivery and maintenance project.
It is managed by the 12th Irrigation Office.
This dam serves multiple purposes, including agricultural irrigation, as well as being a large fish breeding ground.
Several picturesque spots surrounding the dam will delight shutterbugs.
It’s also a popular place to witness the stunning sunset over the dam crest.
Tourists can rent bicycles to ride around the area, jog or walk along jogging tracks, or simply sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views.