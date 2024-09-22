Thi Lor Su Waterfall in Tak province temporarily closed to tourists

The Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary and the Thi Lor Su Waterfall in Tak province have been closed temporarily to tourists from September 22 until the situation returns to normal, Amnat Fongchai, head of the sanctuary, announced on September 21.

This decision follows heavy rainstorms and flash floods in Umphang district, particularly at the Thi Lor Su Waterfall where flash floods have severely damaged the viewing area, rendering it unsafe for visitors.