Thi Lor Su Waterfall in Tak province temporarily closed to tourists

The Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary and the Thi Lor Su Waterfall in Tak province have been closed temporarily to tourists from September 22 until the situation returns to normal, Amnat Fongchai, head of the sanctuary, announced on September 21.
This decision follows heavy rainstorms and flash floods in Umphang district, particularly at the Thi Lor Su Waterfall where flash floods have severely damaged the viewing area, rendering it unsafe for visitors.
The 25-kilometre route from the ticket booth to the Thi Lor Su Waterfall camping ground has also been affected by flash floods, with water channels, mud, water puddles, and fallen branches and trees obstructing the path, posing dangers to tourists and staff, Amnat said.
Additionally, the sanctuary announced the temporary closure of the Thi Lor Su Waterfall nature study area due to heavy rainfall on Friday night (September 20), in the forest above the waterfall, particularly at Huai Klongthor and nearby streams. This caused a rapid rise in water levels and, combined with the flow of logs, branches, and mud, caused a landslide at the waterfall, severely damaging the viewing area.
As a result, the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary has decided to close the nature study area temporarily from September 22, until conditions improve, Amnat said.