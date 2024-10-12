Last chance for Thais to view Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Don't miss the final chance to see Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Thailand’s skies – this will be the last time in your lifetime.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has posted an invitation to follow the appearance of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, which has returned to the skies over Thailand.

It can be observed in the west after sunset and is expected to be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, or C/2023 A3, has been visible in the evenings since Friday. It can be spotted in the west as soon as the sky becomes dark, to the right of Venus (the brightest object in the western sky at this time).