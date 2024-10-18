Nong Khai’s night of wonder: 371 ‘Naga Fireballs’ dazzle thousands

A total of 371 fireballs were seen rising from the Mekong River in the two Nong Khan districts of Rattanawapi and Phon Phisal.

On Thursday night, some 147,700 locals and tourists gathered in the two districts to witness the phenomenon. Records show 299 fireballs were spotted in Rattanawapi district and 72 in Phon Phisai.

The number of people visiting Nong Khai to witness this phenomenon has risen from 81,610 last year, and the number of fireballs has also increased by 82.