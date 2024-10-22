Six Thai destinations recognised for efforts in sustainable tourism

Today, the area remains rich with invaluable historical heritage and is home to the Buddhist Park in Suphanburi province.

Before the development of the Buddhist Park in Suphanburi between 1991 and 2011, the area was a disused mine because of the expiration of mining contracts. The land became a dumping ground, leading to environmental degradation and drug-related issues.

Recognising the importance of addressing these problems and preserving Buddhist teachings, stakeholders aimed to transform the area into a tourist destination to enhance the economic value of Suphanburi.

Because of the challenges posed by archaeological excavations, the full potential of the ancient U Thong city could not be realised. To resolve the current issues surrounding the city, the Suphanburi Buddhist Park was developed to highlight the historical significance of Dvaravati civilisation and connect with other tourist attractions.

Songkhla City: Telling Stories through Images

The story of Songkhla City extends beyond its rich cultural charm. In the past, it was a vital port facilitating trade between the East and the West. Today, Songkhla has evolved with the times, transforming into an attractive tourist destination. This transformation reflects the resilience and collective dedication of its people.

Old Songkhla City faced urban decay due to shifts in economic, social, and environmental factors. Moreover, a lack of awareness and understanding within the local community about the importance of preserving the old town led to the destruction of valuable heritage buildings.

To counter these trends, the Songkhla Heritage Trust was founded to unite individuals committed to restoring their home town. The Trust launched various initiatives. These include public consultations, showcasing the city's heritage through visual storytelling, promoting tourism, and creating spaces for youth engagement and community involvement.

Additionally, international policy strategies have been adopted, such as pushing for Songkhla to become a UNESCO World Heritage site and joining UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy.

Chiang Khan: Local Breakfast Voucher Programme

Chiang Khan is a major tourist destination in Thailand, renowned for its historical significance, particularly the old wooden houses that locals have adapted to accommodate the growing tourism. However, despite the popularity of staying in these old wooden houses, some visitors have noticed that most of the accommodations do not fully meet their needs, especially when it comes to breakfast.

This gap in service has caused accommodation providers to miss opportunities to meet tourists' expectations and increase their revenue, affecting the economic potential of Chiang Khan, including local employment and income for service providers.

To address this issue, the operators of old wooden houses, in collaboration with partners within the Chiang Khan network, have sought solutions by leveraging their strengths. They introduced a breakfast voucher system for tourists, which can be redeemed at local restaurants.

This approach helps align supply with demand effectively, turning the old-wooden-house operators into intermediaries between local restaurant owners and tourists looking for breakfast. This initiative creates new economic activities, distributes income to other local businesses, and promotes cultural exchange between locals and tourists.

The Last Floating House Community of Uthai Thani Old Town

Uthai Thani province is making dedicated efforts to preserve the last remaining floating-house community in the country, which reflects the riverside way of life along the Sakae Krang River, a tradition passed down for more than 400 years since the Ayutthaya period. This community is a unique symbol of the province and serves as a key attraction for tourists visiting Uthai Thani.

However, the floating-house community along the Sakae Krang River has been significantly affected by drought, leading to reduced water levels and damage to many of the floating houses. With residents facing unstable incomes from fishing and aquatic agriculture, Uthai Thani Municipality has partnered with the province and relevant agencies to address these issues.

Key solutions include improving the water quality of the Sakae Krang River, enhancing the quality of life for residents, and implementing sustainable tourism projects that showcase the cultural way of life of the remaining floating house community in Uthai Thani.

Hua Hin Aims for Zero Waste Awareness

Hua Hin Beach, the oldest seaside tourist destination in Thailand, is known for its clear waters, white sand, and pleasant atmosphere. However, with the city’s development comes challenges in waste management. Cha-Am Municipality is committed to addressing waste and environmental issues by fostering awareness within the community to achieve zero waste, extending this awareness to society as a whole.

The municipality and its partners are campaigning for everyone to reduce waste production and separate waste before disposal. This initiative promotes awareness and encourages active participation in systematic waste management, contributing to Cha-Am becoming a waste-free city, benefiting both the environment and public health.

Sustainable waste management begins with small, daily habits. By continuously practising these actions, people can help bring about change, with cooperation from all sectors ensuring long-term success.