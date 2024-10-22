Six Thai destinations recognised for efforts in sustainable tourism

The Green Destinations Top 100 Stories initiative by the Green Destinations Foundation helps foster a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry globally by sharing inspiring stories and best practices in sustainable tourism.
Each year, 100 destinations are selected for their effective initiatives that support environmental conservation, strengthen local communities, and promote responsible tourism.
The stories from these destinations serve as examples and inspiration for others to adopt sustainable practices.
This year, more fhan 170 stories from 45 countries were submitted, with 129 stories being considered for selection. These stories were evaluated by national experts and partners coordinated by Green Destinations. Selection criteria include story quality, ability to communicate the message, level of innovation, and the presence of all sustainability pillars.
Albert Salman, president of Green Destinations and the Top 100 Committee, emphasised that being selected for the Top 100 list does not mean a destination is fully sustainable. Rather, it recognises destinations that have made outstanding achievements or have inspired more sustainable tourism practices worth sharing globally.
In December, a global celebration will be held at the Green Destinations Global Conference 2024 (GD2024 Global Conference) in Chile. In March, the best stories from the 2024 Top 100 list will be selected for the Green Destinations Story Awards at the ITB Berlin event.
In Thailand, six destinations have been recognised for their efforts in sustainable tourism:
Wiang Phu Phiang Chae Haeng – Reviving the Hok Peng Festival
Wiang Phu Phiang Chae Haeng is situated on a scenic hill overlooking the Nan River and holds great cultural significance, attracting devotees from across Thailand. However, tourism in Nan province faces challenges during the off-season.
To address this, a unique solution was introduced by reviving the traditional Hok Peng Festival, with the collaboration of monks, government agencies, tourism businesses, and the local community.
This joint effort aims to transform the festival into a year-around attraction. The project seeks to preserve traditions while offering vibrant cultural experiences.
Establishing a central coordinating body is essential to overcoming challenges and driving Nan towards achieving sustainable development goals.
U Thong Ancient City – Suphanburi’s Buddhist Park
U Thong is an ancient city with a history spanning more than a thousand years. It holds great significance according to historical records, having been the capital of the Dvaravati Kingdom and a central hub of Suvarnabhumi, a birthplace of culture, tradition and art.
Today, the area remains rich with invaluable historical heritage and is home to the Buddhist Park in Suphanburi province.
Before the development of the Buddhist Park in Suphanburi between 1991 and 2011, the area was a disused mine because of the expiration of mining contracts. The land became a dumping ground, leading to environmental degradation and drug-related issues.
Recognising the importance of addressing these problems and preserving Buddhist teachings, stakeholders aimed to transform the area into a tourist destination to enhance the economic value of Suphanburi.
Because of the challenges posed by archaeological excavations, the full potential of the ancient U Thong city could not be realised. To resolve the current issues surrounding the city, the Suphanburi Buddhist Park was developed to highlight the historical significance of Dvaravati civilisation and connect with other tourist attractions.
Songkhla City: Telling Stories through Images
The story of Songkhla City extends beyond its rich cultural charm. In the past, it was a vital port facilitating trade between the East and the West. Today, Songkhla has evolved with the times, transforming into an attractive tourist destination. This transformation reflects the resilience and collective dedication of its people.
Old Songkhla City faced urban decay due to shifts in economic, social, and environmental factors. Moreover, a lack of awareness and understanding within the local community about the importance of preserving the old town led to the destruction of valuable heritage buildings.
To counter these trends, the Songkhla Heritage Trust was founded to unite individuals committed to restoring their home town. The Trust launched various initiatives. These include public consultations, showcasing the city's heritage through visual storytelling, promoting tourism, and creating spaces for youth engagement and community involvement.
Additionally, international policy strategies have been adopted, such as pushing for Songkhla to become a UNESCO World Heritage site and joining UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy.
Chiang Khan: Local Breakfast Voucher Programme
Chiang Khan is a major tourist destination in Thailand, renowned for its historical significance, particularly the old wooden houses that locals have adapted to accommodate the growing tourism. However, despite the popularity of staying in these old wooden houses, some visitors have noticed that most of the accommodations do not fully meet their needs, especially when it comes to breakfast.
This gap in service has caused accommodation providers to miss opportunities to meet tourists' expectations and increase their revenue, affecting the economic potential of Chiang Khan, including local employment and income for service providers.
To address this issue, the operators of old wooden houses, in collaboration with partners within the Chiang Khan network, have sought solutions by leveraging their strengths. They introduced a breakfast voucher system for tourists, which can be redeemed at local restaurants.
This approach helps align supply with demand effectively, turning the old-wooden-house operators into intermediaries between local restaurant owners and tourists looking for breakfast. This initiative creates new economic activities, distributes income to other local businesses, and promotes cultural exchange between locals and tourists.
The Last Floating House Community of Uthai Thani Old Town
Uthai Thani province is making dedicated efforts to preserve the last remaining floating-house community in the country, which reflects the riverside way of life along the Sakae Krang River, a tradition passed down for more than 400 years since the Ayutthaya period. This community is a unique symbol of the province and serves as a key attraction for tourists visiting Uthai Thani.
However, the floating-house community along the Sakae Krang River has been significantly affected by drought, leading to reduced water levels and damage to many of the floating houses. With residents facing unstable incomes from fishing and aquatic agriculture, Uthai Thani Municipality has partnered with the province and relevant agencies to address these issues.
Key solutions include improving the water quality of the Sakae Krang River, enhancing the quality of life for residents, and implementing sustainable tourism projects that showcase the cultural way of life of the remaining floating house community in Uthai Thani.
Hua Hin Aims for Zero Waste Awareness
Hua Hin Beach, the oldest seaside tourist destination in Thailand, is known for its clear waters, white sand, and pleasant atmosphere. However, with the city’s development comes challenges in waste management. Cha-Am Municipality is committed to addressing waste and environmental issues by fostering awareness within the community to achieve zero waste, extending this awareness to society as a whole.
The municipality and its partners are campaigning for everyone to reduce waste production and separate waste before disposal. This initiative promotes awareness and encourages active participation in systematic waste management, contributing to Cha-Am becoming a waste-free city, benefiting both the environment and public health.
Sustainable waste management begins with small, daily habits. By continuously practising these actions, people can help bring about change, with cooperation from all sectors ensuring long-term success.