Tourists flock to Phu Kradueng as all of Loei experiences cold weather

Locals in Loei dealt with cold conditions and widespread morning fog as well as an influx of visitors as winter extended its spell over all 14 districts of the province.

At higher altitudes, such as at the Phu Kradueng National Park, the temperature dipped to 13.5 degrees Celsius in the morning and at night.

The chilly conditions in the province have attracted 3,500 visitors from across the country eager to enjoy the cold weather and conquer the peak of Phu Kradueng.