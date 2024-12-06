Tourists flock to Phu Kradueng as all of Loei experiences cold weather

Locals in Loei dealt with cold conditions and widespread morning fog as well as an influx of visitors as winter extended its spell over all 14 districts of the province.
At higher altitudes, such as at the Phu Kradueng National Park, the temperature dipped to 13.5 degrees Celsius in the morning and at night.
The chilly conditions in the province have attracted 3,500 visitors from across the country eager to enjoy the cold weather and conquer the peak of Phu Kradueng.
Adisorn Hemtanon, the chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, attributed the influx of tourists to the long holiday period from Father’s Day through to Sunday. Many young travellers and visitors from around Thailand came to experience the cold atop Phu Kradueng, he said.
On December 5 alone, over 2,000 tourists visited the park. The number of porters available to assist with carrying the luggage was inadequate.
More than 1,000 tourists registered and booked accommodation for December 6, bringing the cumulative number of visitors to Phu Kradueng to approximately 3,500. The park caps visitor numbers to around 3,500 to ensure the area and its facilities remain sustainable.
The park has deployed additional staff to ensure smooth operations and provide adequate support to all tourists.
Given the steep terrain of the ascent to Phu Kradueng, porters are essential for transporting visitors’ belongings to the summit. This service ensures a smoother and safer experience for all tourists.
The head of Phu Kradueng National Park noted that the park’s natural environment had improved significantly following its seasonal closure for ecological restoration. The peak is now vibrant with lush greenery and blooming wildflowers, ready to welcome visitors.
Tourists visiting Phu Kradueng during the cold season need not worry about carrying blankets, as the park has arranged sufficient supplies.
Park staff are also emphasising environmental preservation, urging tourists to participate in initiatives such as the Phu Kradueng Guardian Volunteer Programme and the Packaging Deposit Programme, which have been a part of the park's waste management policy since 1994.
“Visitors are reminded to adhere to park regulations, including prohibition on bringing foam containers and alcoholic beverages into the park. These measures help maintain cleanliness and beauty while protecting wildlife from potential harm," Adisorn said.