Flower power comes to Wang Nam Khiao

Tourists from all over the country flocked to Wang Nam Khiao in northeast Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend to feast their eyes on the magical sight of chrysanthemums in full bloom.
The “Blooming Chrysanthemums in the Mist” festival, now in its 23rd edition, runs until February 23 and celebrates the month of love. The blossoms can be seen at the agricultural demonstration plots next to the Thai Samakkhi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.
So popular is the festival that traffic was congested throughout Saturday and Sunday with long queues stretching intermittently for about 6 kilometres from the entrance of Thai Samakkhi Subdistrict to the event venue.
The designated parking areas were completely full, and bustling with tourists eager to admire and photograph the stunning display of chrysanthemums. The festival features more than 20 varieties of chrysanthemums blooming across six rai (2.3 acres) of land. Estimates suggest that 4,000 to 5,000 visitors per day attended the festival over the weekend.
Pongthep Malachasings, president of the Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Promotion Club, told the media that this year’s prolonged winter chill has significantly boosted tourism activity. Since late last year, tourism-related spending is estimated to have exceeded 30 million baht.
With another cold spell setting in and the “Blooming Chrysanthemums in the Mist” festival continuing for another 12 days, tourism in the area has surged once again. By the end of this winter high season, total tourism revenue in Wang Nam Khiao is expected to exceed 40 million baht.