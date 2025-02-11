Flower power comes to Wang Nam Khiao

Tourists from all over the country flocked to Wang Nam Khiao in northeast Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend to feast their eyes on the magical sight of chrysanthemums in full bloom.

The “Blooming Chrysanthemums in the Mist” festival, now in its 23rd edition, runs until February 23 and celebrates the month of love. The blossoms can be seen at the agricultural demonstration plots next to the Thai Samakkhi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.

So popular is the festival that traffic was congested throughout Saturday and Sunday with long queues stretching intermittently for about 6 kilometres from the entrance of Thai Samakkhi Subdistrict to the event venue.