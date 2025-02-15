Ao Ai Yo Forest in Nakhon Si Thammarat boasts rich biodiversity

The Ao Ai Yo Community Forest is located in Nam Tok subdistrict, Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province. It is a tropical rainforest with large trees and evergreen species, remaining lush throughout the year.
This forest also serves as a watershed and has streams that provide water for agriculture in the Nam Tok area.
Boonlert, 56, former president of the Ao Ai Yo Community Forest, now works as a guide, leading visitors to experience the forest up close. He shared that in the past, Ao Ai Yo was part of the Kuan Ok National Forest Reserve of Ban Nam Tok, but frequent forest encroachment by people cutting trees or clearing land for farming became a problem.
Initially, villagers tried to talk to the intruders to prevent them from clearing the forest, but communication failed. They then reported the issue to authorities, but encroachment continued. The intruders were both locals and outsiders, until a solution was found through discussions to protect the forest.
"If we have a community forest, first, the forest remains intact. Second, villagers have the opportunity to benefit from the forest. Having a forest is like having a market, a supermarket, with everything we need within our home. We don't need to buy much," Boonlert said.
Boonlert also said the community aims to promote eco-tourism to allow outsiders to study the plants, wildlife, and fungi in the forest. Organising activities with the involvement of other agencies helps raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Ao Ai Yo forest and all forests nationwide.
As the forest has become more intact, animals have settled there, increasing its biodiversity and creating a safe environment for wildlife. This has led to the rise of community-forest tourism, allowing visitors to enjoy watching animals and birds.
Since the forest opened for eco-tourism, birdwatchers and photographers from across the country have visited to capture images of the birds. A notable feature of this forest is the green broadbill (Calyptomena viridis), one of the seven rarest bird species in Thailand.
The green broadbill is part of the broad-billed cuckoo family, renowned for its beauty and rarity, matching the uniqueness of Thailand’s forests. Additionally, the Indian paradise flycatcher (Terpsiphone paradisi), with its white-and-red plumage and long tail, is another captivating bird found in this pristine forest.
This year, the Ao Ai Yo forest committee has reopened a birdwatching festival during the dry season to allow nature lovers and adventurers to experience the forest’s rich biodiversity.