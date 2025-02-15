Ao Ai Yo Forest in Nakhon Si Thammarat boasts rich biodiversity

Initially, villagers tried to talk to the intruders to prevent them from clearing the forest, but communication failed. They then reported the issue to authorities, but encroachment continued. The intruders were both locals and outsiders, until a solution was found through discussions to protect the forest.

"If we have a community forest, first, the forest remains intact. Second, villagers have the opportunity to benefit from the forest. Having a forest is like having a market, a supermarket, with everything we need within our home. We don't need to buy much," Boonlert said.

Boonlert also said the community aims to promote eco-tourism to allow outsiders to study the plants, wildlife, and fungi in the forest. Organising activities with the involvement of other agencies helps raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Ao Ai Yo forest and all forests nationwide.

As the forest has become more intact, animals have settled there, increasing its biodiversity and creating a safe environment for wildlife. This has led to the rise of community-forest tourism, allowing visitors to enjoy watching animals and birds.