UNESCO recognises Phu Phrabat as Thailand’s 8th World Heritage site

The declaration has been officially signed and endorsed by Audrey Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO.

A grand celebration and the installation of the World Heritage emblem will be held on February 28, starting at 4pm at Phu Phrabat Historical Park, Udon Thani.

The event will feature various activities and performances, including traditional art performances by the Tai Phuan community in Ban Phue district, the planting of a ruang phueng tree in honour of the monarchy, the installation of the World Heritage emblem and tourism-promotion signs, a Buddhist blessing ceremony at the Nang Usa Tower Ancient Site, and a performance of the Phu Phrabat legend titled "Usa-Baras", along with the Khon performance.

"Registering Phu Phrabat Historical Park as a World Heritage site is a source of pride for Thailand and its people," Sasikarn said. “It reflects the value and significance of Thai cultural heritage on an international level. The government believes that this will be a driving force in promoting cultural tourism, enhancing the country's potential, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities."

Archaeological surveys have revealed evidence of human settlement and activities on Phu Phrabat dating back over 2,500 to 3,000 years. More than 54 ancient rock paintings have been discovered on this mountain, serving as evidence of prehistoric communities.

Additionally, modifications to natural rock shelters into religious sites have been found, spanning various cultural periods, including Dvaravati, Khmer, Lan Xang, and the Rattanakosin era. This demonstrates the social and belief developments of the people in this region, showcasing a long, continuous history.