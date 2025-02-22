UNESCO recognises Phu Phrabat as Thailand’s 8th World Heritage site

The government is inviting Thai people to join in celebrating UNESCO's recognition of Phu Phrabat as the eighth World Heritage site and the fifth cultural heritage site of Thailand, in Udon Thani, on February 28.
Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Saturday that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has officially recognised Phu Phrabat Historical Park in Udon Thani as a World Heritage Site under the name Phu Phrabat, a testimony to the Sima stone tradition of the Dvaravati period.
This designation marks Thailand's eighth World Heritage site and the fifth cultural heritage site in the country. It is also the second World Heritage site in Udon Thani, following the Ban Chiang archaeological site, which was registered by UNESCO in 1992.
The declaration has been officially signed and endorsed by Audrey Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO.
A grand celebration and the installation of the World Heritage emblem will be held on February 28, starting at 4pm at Phu Phrabat Historical Park, Udon Thani.
The event will feature various activities and performances, including traditional art performances by the Tai Phuan community in Ban Phue district, the planting of a ruang phueng tree in honour of the monarchy, the installation of the World Heritage emblem and tourism-promotion signs, a Buddhist blessing ceremony at the Nang Usa Tower Ancient Site, and a performance of the Phu Phrabat legend titled "Usa-Baras", along with the Khon performance.
"Registering Phu Phrabat Historical Park as a World Heritage site is a source of pride for Thailand and its people," Sasikarn said. “It reflects the value and significance of Thai cultural heritage on an international level. The government believes that this will be a driving force in promoting cultural tourism, enhancing the country's potential, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities."
Archaeological surveys have revealed evidence of human settlement and activities on Phu Phrabat dating back over 2,500 to 3,000 years. More than 54 ancient rock paintings have been discovered on this mountain, serving as evidence of prehistoric communities.
Additionally, modifications to natural rock shelters into religious sites have been found, spanning various cultural periods, including Dvaravati, Khmer, Lan Xang, and the Rattanakosin era. This demonstrates the social and belief developments of the people in this region, showcasing a long, continuous history.
These archaeological traces reflect the cultural and civilisational changes in northeastern Thailand from prehistoric times to the present, making it a heritage site of great historical, religious, and social value for Thailand.
Thanks to its archaeological and cultural significance, the Department of Fine Arts asked to use 3430 rai (549 hectares) of land from the National Forest Reserve, with the permission of the Forest Department, to be registered as an archaeological site.
The official declaration was published in the Royal Gazette in 1981. Since then, continuous efforts have been made to develop and preserve this archaeological site, eventually elevating it to the status of Phu Phrabat Historical Park.
The official opening ceremony of Phu Phrabat Historical Park took place on June 26, 1992, with the royal grace of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who presided over the event.
Currently, Phu Phrabat Historical Park is under the care of the Fine Arts Department, Region 8, Ministry of Culture. Its main mission is to manage, conserve, develop, and conduct research on the archaeological sites and artifacts within the area. The park also serves as an important cultural learning resource and a tourist destination for the general public.
Within the park, there are 78 registered archaeological sites, reflecting the historical value and the long-standing cultural connections in northeastern Thailand. These sites serve as crucial evidence of the cultural development in this region.