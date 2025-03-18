Social media users saddened by present state of Pha Hua Sing

Reporters reported on Tuesday (March 18) that the Facebook page "Cameraman, Travel" posted a comparison of Pha Hua Sing, a scenic tourist attraction in Phu Thap Boek, Lom Kao District, Phetchabun Province, showing images from 2016 and 2025.

The post, titled "Pha Hua Sing, Phu Thap Boek, Phetchabun Province – 2016 vs. 2025. Travel Phetchabun," highlighted significant changes in the landscape.

The 2016 image depicted lush greenery with minimal human development, whereas the 2025 photo revealed a proliferation of resorts and accommodations, nearly covering the area.

The post quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention, with many users lamenting the loss of natural beauty and questioning how extensive construction was permitted.