Social media users saddened by present state of Pha Hua Sing

Reporters reported on Tuesday (March 18) that the Facebook page "Cameraman, Travel" posted a comparison of Pha Hua Sing, a scenic tourist attraction in Phu Thap Boek, Lom Kao District, Phetchabun Province, showing images from 2016 and 2025.
The post, titled "Pha Hua Sing, Phu Thap Boek, Phetchabun Province – 2016 vs. 2025. Travel Phetchabun," highlighted significant changes in the landscape.
The 2016 image depicted lush greenery with minimal human development, whereas the 2025 photo revealed a proliferation of resorts and accommodations, nearly covering the area.
The post quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention, with many users lamenting the loss of natural beauty and questioning how extensive construction was permitted.
In response, the Lom Kao District authorities clarified that the area in question lies between Khao Kho National Park and designated forest land.
Officials stated that the district acted on directives from the Phetchabun governor, collaborating with relevant agencies to arrest individuals responsible for unauthorized construction. Charges have been filed for illegal building, land clearing, and forest destruction without official approval.
The Forest Resource Management Office 4, Phitsanulok Branch, confirmed that officials had seized the land and pursued legal action under the Forest Act 1941. However, the public prosecutor later declined to proceed, citing insufficient evidence, and ordered the investigation to be closed.
According to the prosecutor, the land falls within an area designated for residential and agricultural use under a 1966 Cabinet resolution. Furthermore, similar constructions exist throughout the area, leading the accused to believe in good faith that the land was government-allocated. As a result, there was no criminal intent in their actions.
Despite this ruling, the Forest Resource Management Office maintains that the land retains its status as protected forest, under the jurisdiction of the Royal Forest Department. To prevent further encroachment, officials have been instructed to install warning signs, declaring the area as forest land where unauthorized activities constitute violations.
The land was originally designated in 1966 for the establishment of a self-reliance settlement for hill tribe communities under the Department of Public Welfare. However, due to its steep, forested terrain, watershed significance, and heavy rainfall, it was deemed unsuitable for settlement.
Additionally, armed conflicts between communist insurgents and government forces at the time prevented the issuance of a royal decree formalizing the settlement.
Consequently, the Phetchabun Highland Development Center, under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, lacks legal authority to allocate the land. As it stands, the area remains classified as forest land under the Forest Act of 1941.
In light of recent developments, the Forest Resource Management Office has announced that officials will be dispatched for further inspection and necessary enforcement actions.