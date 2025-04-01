Lantern festival lights up Taoyuan sky with Japanese flair

Undeterred by the pelting rain, the rows of spectators huddled under umbrellas watched eagerly on as the Infinite Paradise lit up in vibrant rainbow tones, accompanied by booming music and blinding strobe lights.
The "light-up" ceremony for the 36th iteration of the major Taiwanese festival was held on Feb. 12 in the city of Taoyuan, with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te among the attendees. The event ended on Feb. 23.
Asian Traditions
Fully embracing the overall theme of "Light Connect All," the lantern festival showcased not just Taiwan's culture, but also traditions from close neighbors, including a dynamic performance by a "yosakoi" traditional dancing troupe from Japan and the illuminating spectacle of Bailes de Luces from the Philippines.
The main lantern was the pièce de résistance of the event, which was hosted by the Taoyuan city government and the Tourism Administration of the Taiwanese Ministry of Transportation and Communications. Installed right in front of Taiwan High Speed Rail's Taoyuan Station, the main lantern "merges the infinity symbol with geometric shapes to create a futuristic theme park brimming with technological flair," according to the event's website.
Taoyuan, just west of Taipei, may be a familiar place for many, given it is home to Taoyuan International Airport, the island's primary gateway for many travelers.
While the word "lantern" may evoke images of red lanterns drifting skyward, like those in Taiwan's Shifen, the lanterns found at the Taoyuan festival more closely resemble the massive floats of the Nebuta Festival in Japan's Aomori Prefecture or ones usually seen at winter illumination events across the nation.
Amid the festival's glowing sea of lanterns, Japanese municipalities added their sparkle to the celebration.
Fukushima Prefecture chose the "akabeko," a red cow toy symbolizing good luck, for its lantern, while neighboring Miyagi Prefecture featured a lantern shaped like sake bottles.
"Udon" noodles were at the center of Kagawa Prefecture's float, while Nagoya, capital of Aichi Prefecture, opted to feature Nagoya Castle along with its iconic pair of golden "shachihoko" mythical sea monsters.
Chiba Prefecture went with its mascot, a big red dog-like creature called Chi-ba+kun, holding up a flag of the prefecture's emblem and a second flag featuring Taoyuan's emblem. Like Taoyuan, Chiba, located just east of Tokyo, serves as a key gateway for international travelers, home to Narita International Airport. The prefecture and the Taiwanese city have also forged a friendship agreement.
Noting that the festival helps promote Chiba to Taiwanese residents and visitors, an official said, "We'd like to highlight the fact that Chiba has much more to offer beyond Narita airport and Tokyo Disneyland."
Queen's Head to Glow This Summer
A similar illumination festival is slated to be held this summer in Yehliu, a 1,700-meter-long cape in New Taipei, less than an hour's drive from Taipei.
The Yehliu Geopark showcases an array of unique rock formations, each shaped like items such as mushrooms, a sandal and a "melon pan", a Japanese bread.
As is so often the case, nature is constantly changing, and the Queen's Head is no exception. The "neck" of the park's highlight, which got its name for its resemblance to a queen's bust, is growing thinner each year due to erosion. The troubled queen already has a successor for when her head eventually topples over, in the form of the Cute Princess.
For now, the queen's fate will be set aside as she takes center stage at the light show, scheduled to be held between June 28 and July 13. A special event for tourists on package tours provided by Japanese travel agencies will be held the night before the festival's opening, the organizers said.
"Although the Yehliu Geopark is a popular tourist spot famous for its unique landscape, it remains relatively unknown among Japanese visitors," an official at the Taiwan Visitors Association Tokyo Office said. "There are many locations with breathtaking scenery and nature in Taiwan that Japanese tourists have yet to explore," she added.
Pointing to the park's geographical proximity to Taipei, the official said, "Through the coming event, we hope that more Japanese tourists discover this spot, where they can swing by and appreciate the beauty of Taiwan's nature."
Enchanting Old Streets
Speaking of "breathtaking scenery and nature," the entrancing old streets of Shifen, once a coal mining community, and Jiufen, previously a gold mining community, are prominent tourist destinations less than an hour's drive from Taipei.
On one particular cloudy February afternoon, the old street of Shifen, which runs alongside a railway track, was packed with people releasing into the sky lanterns with their wishes written in brush and ink. A glance at the lanterns floating off to the smoldering sky revealed that wealth and health were high up on their wish lists.
Jiufen has become one of the main faces of Taiwan's tourism.
Despite its strong popularity, sometimes bordering on overcrowding, the village retains its charm. Mist rolling over the mountains at dusk blends seamlessly with the glow of red lanterns along the old street, creating an ethereal atmosphere.
Tea houses tucked away on the mountainside also give the place a nostalgic allure straight out of an old movie, with some travel agencies likening the setting to the world of Studio Ghibli's 2001 blockbuster anime "Spirited Away."
Untrodden Tourist Spots
According to the Taiwanese tourism administration, the number of foreign visitors to the island in 2024 totaled some 7.86 million. By nationality, Japanese visitors topped the list, accounting for around 16.8 per cent.
Taipei, known for numerous morning and night markets overflowing with local delicacies, also offers eye-opening experiences, such as tours of underground escape tunnels built for former Taiwanese President Chiang Kai-shek beneath the historic Grand Hotel, which once hosted foreign dignitaries.
Many locations within a train or car ride away from the hustle and bustle of the major city are still relatively unexplored by Japanese tourists.
A simple 90-minute journey on the Taiwan Railway from Taipei takes visitors to Yilan, which hosts Jiaoxi Hot Springs and the National Center for Traditional Arts.
Yilan is also home to Kavalan Distillery, celebrated for its internationally acclaimed whiskies, including Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky and Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength.
Perhaps another place to stop by is an indoor shrimp fishing pool, a common sight across Taiwan. A favorite pastime among locals, shrimp fishing may seem "simple," as an employee at one fishing facility in the suburbs of Yilan described it. According to him, a quick tug on the fishing rod when the bobber dips should be enough to catch a shrimp. However, the process may not be so straightforward for beginners.
Whether it is sampling street food, unwinding in "onsen" hot springs, experiencing a dazzling festival of lights, savoring fine whiskies, fishing for shrimps, or indulging in whatever else tickles your fancy, Taiwan seems to have it all.
By Shoko Miyake
staff writer for Jiji Press.