Cycling from Malaysia to Thailand’s coastal gem Songkhla

For a more leisurely and scenic experience, opt for Route 407, the classic older road that gently winds through the Southern Thai countryside.

Covering about 28km, this route offers a few pleasant undulations and countless opportunities to stop for a cup of coffee or to hydrate under shady trees.

Cycling to Songkhla will typically take around two and a half hours, depending on your pace and how often you pause to soak in the scenery.

If long-distance cycling isn’t your style, don’t worry.

Simply drive into Songkhla, park your vehicle at City Park near Chalatat Beach and set up your bike for a day of relaxed riding along the seaside.

Once in town, start your adventure by heading to Samila Beach, home to the town’s most famous landmark – the Golden Mermaid statue.

Gleaming in the tropical sunlight, she is a symbol of Songkhla’s seaside allure and a must-visit photo spot.

For early risers, there’s no better place to catch the sunrise than the Krom Luang Chumphon Monument, located 4.2km from City Park.

Here, the sky puts on a breathtaking show each morning, with the Gulf of Thailand shimmering under the first light of day.

From the beach, it’s a short 4.3km ride into Songkhla Old Town, a district steeped in history and charm.

This area, lovingly preserved by the local community, is being championed for Unesco World Heritage Site recognition – and it’s not hard to see why.

Wander through narrow streets lined with pre-war buildings bearing Chinese-influenced architecture.

Many of these historic structures have been thoughtfully repurposed into boutique hotels, art cafes and quirky restaurants.

It’s a feast for the senses – and a dream for photographers.

Be sure to bring your camera because every corner and façade offers a moment worth capturing.

Cycling remains the best way to explore this enchanting part of town.

The tight streets are perfect for two wheels, and the slow pace allows you to savour every detail – the weathered wooden shutters, the vivid street art and the aroma of freshly brewed Thai coffee wafting through the air.

For a deeper understanding of Songkhla’s rich maritime past, visit the Songkhla National Museum on Chana Road.

Housed in a grand colonial-era building, the museum’s exhibits trace the town’s evolution from a vital trading port to the cultural gem it is today.

Why Songkhla?

The beauty of Songkhla lies in its perfect balance: small enough to explore in half a day, yet rich enough in sights, tastes and culture to linger in your memory for much longer.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist seeking new adventures or simply a traveller longing for a fresh slice of Thailand’s coastal charm, Songkhla offers a breezy, bike-friendly escape that’s closer than you think.

So pack your bags, check your tyres and let Songkhla’s golden beaches, historic streets and warm hospitality be the backdrop to your next unforgettable ride.

Sam Cheong

The Star

Asia News Network