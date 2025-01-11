Nation Group delivers bicycles to flood-hit Chiang Rai school

Nation Group volunteers on Saturday delivered bicycles and other items to Ban Muang Daeng Noi School in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, which had been hit by major flooding in September.

The campaign, part of the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” initiative, was a collaboration between Nation Foundation and local authorities in Chiang Rai. Volunteers and officials have been surveying communities in the northern province to provide assistance to families and schools that suffered from the floods.