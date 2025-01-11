Nation Group delivers bicycles to flood-hit Chiang Rai school

Nation Group volunteers on Saturday delivered bicycles and other items to Ban Muang Daeng Noi School in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, which had been hit by major flooding in September.
The campaign, part of the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” initiative, was a collaboration between Nation Foundation and local authorities in Chiang Rai. Volunteers and officials have been surveying communities in the northern province to provide assistance to families and schools that suffered from the floods.
Located by a canal in Koh Chang subdistrict, Ban Muang Daeng Noi School was submerged by a flood nearly a metre deep, which took several weeks to drain completely and resulted in several students having trouble reaching the school.
To address this problem, Nation Group agreed to provide a number of bicycles to the school, which it will later allocate to students based on levels of need.
Receiving the bicycles on Saturday was schoolteacher Kannaphat Inttha, who said the donated bicycles will greatly help the students, who are mostly from poor families in Chiang Rai.
Nation Group will continue surveying communities in Chiang Rai and nearby provinces and provide them with necessities, in a bid to ensure that no one is left behind in time of need.