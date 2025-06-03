Chiang Mai lights up with onsen magic now–June 8

A dazzling light-and-sound festival is now underway at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Mae On District, Chiang Mai, as part of the third annual “Vijit@Chiang Mai” campaign.
The event, titled “Vijit@Chiang Mai: The Colours of Light at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs — Royal Initiative Project: Onsen@San Kamphaeng”, runs daily from May 31 to June 8, 2025, between 6pm and 10pm — and admission is free.
Somchai Chompoonoi, Director of the Northern Region for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the campaign is part of efforts to boost tourism during Thailand’s lush Green Season, encouraging travel to the North during the rainy months. The event is organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in collaboration with Chiang Mai province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Held at the Royal Initiative Project at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs, the event is co-created with support from local communities, government agencies, and private sector partners. This year’s concept — “The Magic of Onsen Night” — transforms the hot springs into a breathtaking walking tour of ten illuminated zones, blending natural beauty with cultural artistry.
Don’t Miss: 10 Highlight Zones in the Onsen Walking Tour
Visitors can experience the magic of light and water across ten interactive zones, all designed to highlight the natural wonder of the hot springs and the cultural richness of the surrounding communities.
1. The Ripple of Time
Step through a luminous gateway where waves of light ripple across dimensions, blending past, present, and future. Layered like water ripples in time, this portal invites visitors into a new realm, marking the beginning of a radiant journey through the wonders of San Kamphaeng Hot Springs.
2. The Starlit Veiled
Walk beneath a cascade of stardust—shimmering lights descend like constellations meeting the earth, creating a dreamlike ambience that echoes the brilliance of a moonless night sky.
3. The Flowing Tide
Light flows gracefully like a living stream, echoing the warmth of mineral-rich waters that continuously rise from the earth. A visual metaphor for gentle, ceaseless life energy beneath our feet.
4. The Stream Soundscape
Experience the harmony of light and sound in this immersive zone. Nature’s ambient tones and subtle music merge with visual waves, allowing visitors to see sound and hear light in a multi-sensory experience.
5. The Glowing Springs
A fusion of mist, heat, and colour breathes life into the bubbling springs. The hot water seems to exhale, glowing with vitality, as if the earth itself is alive and radiant.
6. The Magic of ONSEN Night
Soak in the glow of soft lights under the night sky, evoking the serenity of a twilight onsen. This tranquil zone recharges the soul, inviting quiet reflection and inner renewal.
7. The Prosperity Forest
Golden hues wrap gently around trees, making the forest pulse with life. A tribute to growth, resilience, and nature’s restorative power, the glowing woods celebrate a thriving ecosystem.
8. The Power of Fire
Circle around symbolic flames cast in warm orange-red light—recalling ancient campfires where humans gathered to connect. This zone radiates warmth, community, and a rekindling of inner strength.
9. The Great Egg
A towering egg-shaped lantern shelters a cosmic sculpture—the "Egg" as the source of life and imagination. Simple in form yet rich in meaning, this piece symbolises rebirth and the sacred energy of nature.
10. The Tales of Imagination
A luminous finale where light, colour, and shadow tell stories that awaken dreams. This space invites visitors to reconnect with wonder, blurring the boundaries between human imagination, nature, and the flow of time.
Beyond the immersive light installations, visitors can also enjoy a wide range of cultural and wellness activities. These include health and wellness tourism experiences, contemporary cultural dance performances paired with musical fountains, and live renditions of royal compositions synchronised with water shows.
Adding to the festive atmosphere are community product stalls, local food vendors, food trucks, and a nostalgic retro Thai temple fair, offering a vibrant and authentic northern Thai experience.
To honour His Majesty the King, the event also features a royal tribute signing area, where both tourists and locals can write well wishes in celebration of His Majesty’s birthday.
Getting There and Parking
Attendees can park at a designated lot 300 meters before the entrance to San Kamphaeng Hot Springs, with a parking fee of 40 baht. Alternatively, free parking is available at Ban Sahakorn 2 School, approximately 3 kilometres away, where a shuttle service runs every 15 minutes to and from the event site.
Admission to all activities and installations is free of charge.
Chiang Mai Also Hosts Major Travel Trade Event
In addition to Vijit@Chiang Mai, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) from June 4–6, 2025, in Chiang Mai. TTM+ is Thailand’s premier B2B travel trade event and plays a key role in promoting Thai tourism to international markets. The two events, held during the same period, are expected to generate both domestic and international interest in Northern Thailand’s tourism offerings.