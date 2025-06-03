Chiang Mai lights up with onsen magic now–June 8

A dazzling light-and-sound festival is now underway at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Mae On District, Chiang Mai, as part of the third annual “Vijit@Chiang Mai” campaign.

The event, titled “Vijit@Chiang Mai: The Colours of Light at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs — Royal Initiative Project: Onsen@San Kamphaeng”, runs daily from May 31 to June 8, 2025, between 6pm and 10pm — and admission is free.

Somchai Chompoonoi, Director of the Northern Region for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the campaign is part of efforts to boost tourism during Thailand’s lush Green Season, encouraging travel to the North during the rainy months. The event is organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in collaboration with Chiang Mai province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Held at the Royal Initiative Project at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs, the event is co-created with support from local communities, government agencies, and private sector partners. This year’s concept — “The Magic of Onsen Night” — transforms the hot springs into a breathtaking walking tour of ten illuminated zones, blending natural beauty with cultural artistry.

Don’t Miss: 10 Highlight Zones in the Onsen Walking Tour

Visitors can experience the magic of light and water across ten interactive zones, all designed to highlight the natural wonder of the hot springs and the cultural richness of the surrounding communities.