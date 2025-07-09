Thailand sets sights on building kingdom into wellness destination

Under the Ministry of Public Health, the department will further promote health tourism and modern wellness trends to strengthen the country's economy and showcase the charm of different regions in Thailand for consumers worldwide, said Monthaka Teerachaisakul, director of the department's Division of Herb Economics.

Speaking during a recent panel discussion held in Nakhon Pathom province, Monthaka reaffirmed Thailand's commitments to international standards in health tourism products, services and human resources, while building a robust ecosystem around the wellness economy.

Thailand enjoys a strong potential in health and wellness tourism, which also acts as a global communication platform to promote Thailand's health-focused soft power strategy. We welcome travellers from both home and abroad to explore our great and diversified health experiences," she said.

Thailand's health and wellness tourism industry generated more than $12.34 billion in 2023, achieving 119.5 per cent year-on-year growth, according to the Thai Public Relations Department. The kingdom now has 2,189 wellness centres.