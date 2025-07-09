Thailand sets sights on building kingdom into wellness destination

Under the Ministry of Public Health, the department will further promote health tourism and modern wellness trends to strengthen the country's economy and showcase the charm of different regions in Thailand for consumers worldwide, said Monthaka Teerachaisakul, director of the department's Division of Herb Economics.
Speaking during a recent panel discussion held in Nakhon Pathom province, Monthaka reaffirmed Thailand's commitments to international standards in health tourism products, services and human resources, while building a robust ecosystem around the wellness economy.
Thailand enjoys a strong potential in health and wellness tourism, which also acts as a global communication platform to promote Thailand's health-focused soft power strategy. We welcome travellers from both home and abroad to explore our great and diversified health experiences," she said.
Thailand's health and wellness tourism industry generated more than $12.34 billion in 2023, achieving 119.5 per cent year-on-year growth, according to the Thai Public Relations Department. The kingdom now has 2,189 wellness centres.
The government has established a policy to develop Thailand as a wellness and medical service hub in order to create more value for the country's health economy and elevate its health system to become more competitive at the international level.
It has formed a national committee to implement a 10-year strategy (2025-34) to turn Thailand into a wellness and medical service hub. Apart from improving people's health and living conditions, the strategy also aims to create job opportunities and help in skills development for personnel in the wellness industry.
Chairman of the Wellness Industry Promotion Subcommittee Supornthip Choungrangsee said that different regions in Thailand have special attractions as wellness destinations. "For example, Nakhon Pathom, which is next to Bangkok and enjoys potential as a wellness hub near the city, has lush nature, organic agriculture and internationally recognised wellness services with strong governmental support," she said.
In the province's RXV Wellness Village, for example, she said participants can be engaged in hands-on wellness experiences, including crystal sound therapy, hydrotherapy and tastings of innovative healthy cuisine known as rainbow food.
For families with kids or visitors who wish to join workshops themed on nature, such as flower painting, rice farming, clay, floral aroma oil making or lotus-wrapped snack making, the province's Patom Organic Village will be another good choice.
"We shared the Sampran Model — a blueprint for linking wellness with community economy and environmental sustainability," said Anak Navaraj, founder of the village.
"Moreover, travellers can visit our chemical-free agricultural sites that promote holistic well-being, explore value-added agricultural products, and learn about local innovations in orchid breeding."
By blending Thailand's rich natural resources, local wisdom and warm hospitality with modern wellness trends, Monthaka said the government will launch more campaigns to elevate Thailand's global image and meet the expectations of today's health-conscious travellers — sustainably and proudly via the Thai way.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network