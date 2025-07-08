Thailand Aims to Become Global Hair Transplant Hub

Thailand is poised to cement its position as a world leader in hair transplant surgery and a major global health tourism centre, according to the Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons (AAHRS).

Dr Kanokwan Chantauppalee, who chaired the Live Surgery workshop at the 9th AAHRS scientific meeting, highlighted Thailand's growing reputation.

The conference, held under the umbrella of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) – a global non-profit medical association with over 1,000 members across 70 countries – served as a vital platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing new innovations in hair transplantation and restoration across Asia.

"Thailand is no longer just a global tourism hub; it's a significant health tourism destination," Dr Kanokwan stated.

She noted the conference attracted over 200 expert medical professionals from around the world, generating tourism revenue and opening doors for international collaboration.

The AAHRS aims to elevate the quality of hair restoration surgery across Asia and promote continuous education for specialists.

This includes developing pre- and post-operative patient care standards, managing complications, and supporting research into safer and more effective treatments.

