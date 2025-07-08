Thai Exports Brace for Impact as US Slaps 36% Tariff

Thailand's export sector is facing a severe blow after the United States officially announced it would implement a substantial 36% import tariff on all Thai goods, effective 1st August.

This anti-dumping duty is considerably higher than private sector predictions and exceeds the rates imposed on regional rivals like Vietnam (20%), Indonesia (32%), and Malaysia (25%), highlighting Thailand's increasingly disadvantageous competitive position.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), warned that the US decision could have a devastating impact on Thai exports, particularly industries heavily reliant on the American market.

These include processed foods, agricultural products, automotive parts, electrical appliances, electronics, textiles, gemstones, steel, and aluminium.

He estimates the potential damage to Thai exports could range from 800 billion baht to 900 billion baht.

