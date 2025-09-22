Unseen Thailand: Mae Sap Cave, the rainbow of the valley

A newly unveiled natural marvel, Mae Sap Cave in Chiang Mai, invites adventurers to explore its million-year-old stalactites and stalagmites. Geological evidence suggests the cave was once submerged underwater, adding to its mystery and allure.
Located within Khun Khan National Park in Samoeng Tai subdistrict, Samoeng district, just 3 kilometres from the district centre, the cave sits at an elevation of 620 metres above sea level.
Mae Sap Cave features four main chambers, Rainbow Cave, Chapel Cave, Emerald Cave and Diamond Cave, all of which are dry caves.
Inside, visitors will encounter extraordinary rock formations sculpted by nature over millennia: curtain-like stalactites, towering columns, cascading flowstones, heart-shaped stones and even rocks resembling rhinoceros horns. Each formation looks like a work of art crafted by time itself.
The highlight is the cave wall lined with striking grey-white and yellow limestone bands, created by varying mineral compositions. This produces a vivid striped pattern that earned it the name “Rainbow Cave”, stretching 144 metres in length.
Geological traces also reveal Mae Sap Cave’s ancient origins as an underwater cave, with visible water-erosion marks still etched into its walls. The site is ideal for nature lovers and adventure seekers looking for tranquillity, with easy access and surrounding nature trails to enhance the experience.