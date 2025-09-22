Unseen Thailand: Mae Sap Cave, the rainbow of the valley

A newly unveiled natural marvel, Mae Sap Cave in Chiang Mai, invites adventurers to explore its million-year-old stalactites and stalagmites. Geological evidence suggests the cave was once submerged underwater, adding to its mystery and allure.

Located within Khun Khan National Park in Samoeng Tai subdistrict, Samoeng district, just 3 kilometres from the district centre, the cave sits at an elevation of 620 metres above sea level.

Mae Sap Cave features four main chambers, Rainbow Cave, Chapel Cave, Emerald Cave and Diamond Cave, all of which are dry caves.