Tricks of the trade

This Wednesday (November 9), the audience at Lido Connect was thrilled by Czech artist Viktor Cernicky’s “PLI” in which he arranges 22 identical conference chairs into various images beyond our imagination.

Tomorrow (November 12), the audience will have a chance to see him outdoors at the tennis court of Peninsula Hotel, listen to his talk and play with his chairs.

Jitti recalls, “Thanks to the European network Aerowaves I got to know about Cernicky for the first time in, I think, 2017. During the pandemic, a festival in Cambodia presented ‘PLI’ online. I watched it and was thrilled. Then I emailed him and traveled to watch it live in Barcelona where I also met his producer to discuss the logistics of how to bring it to Thailand.

"A challenge was how to transport these 22 conference chairs and in the end we had them made in China and shipped here, saving much cost, as well as to Hong Kong where the work will soon be staged [at Tai Kwun Center for Arts over the New Year holidays].

"Later I watched this work again in Prague to make sure we can handle all the technical requirements and to refer him to Bangkok International Children’s Theatre Festival (Bict Fest) as it was staged at The Place in London with workshops for young children.”

After the two performances, the chairs will be installed along with a brief introduction video by Cernicky at the Jim Thompson Art Center from November 19 to 27 when the visitors are welcomed to play and experiment with them, for self-education.

In the same venue from November 22 to 27 are the 2022 video installation work “Mold 1” and the 2010 one “Haptic Installation” by Japanese dancer and computer graphic wiz Hiroki Umeda, who will also give a lecture on his transdisciplinary works on November 23 thanks to the support by Japan Foundation, Bangkok.

Jitti adds, “The visitors are also welcomed to take a video of their creations inspired by these installations at the Jim Thompson Art Center, posting it with the hashtag ‘#UnfoldingKafkaFestival’ and stand a chance to win Bt 10,000 prize money. I myself tried stacking these chairs but I failed every time.”

At the same venue, Australian choreographer James Bachelor, who has presented a few works here before the pandemic, will also present a new work “Shortcut to Familiar Places” and give a dance workshop.

Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Australia and Thailand, Bachelor will work with his Thai counterpart Pakhamon Hemachandra in a homage to his teacher Ruth Osborne who was trained in the methods of modern dance pioneer Gertrud Bodenwieser.

Many people here are still unsure about attending live performances, as we become more familiar with their online counterparts and paranoid about the new and less severe variants of COVID-19. This festival, though, is a proof that, with a curatorial scheme that focuses on the audience’s understanding and appreciation of arts, it’s really worth our attendance.

“Unfolding Kafka Festival 2022” continues until November 27. For details on other works, visit www.UnfoldingKafkaFestival.com. For tickets, ticketmelon.com or email [email protected]