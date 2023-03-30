Local participation on international platforms

The following evening I took a short mini-bus ride, with the same Octopus card I used on other means of transportation, from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon Cultural District, a massive landfill area full of museums and performing arts venues that fully opened during the pandemic. The cool and dry weather drew many people to the Art Park where they, including dogs on leashes, enjoyed the breeze, mask-free, and small gatherings outdoors and in restaurants with food and drinks with the stunning view of both Kowloon and Hong Kong island.

At The Box in Freespace, a black box venue adjustable for different kinds of performance, each ticketholder for “First Steps”, by France’s Tamanoir Immersive Studio had a choice of being one of the 24 participants, on stage, or audience members, in the stand, for the same price.

At the beginning, a show of hands revealed that about half of those onstage had performed onstage, and they’re also accompanied by six professional dancers from the production team. Later on, I realized that I focused more on those who had not: arts training and education in this part of the world have affected the way we express ourselves. The nifty lighting design and the artist’s instruction, or choreography, however, made sure that the audience watched the ensemble, didn’t compare one “performer” to another and as a result experienced the whole work.

There’s one memorable moment when the artist asked us, both on stage and in the audience stand, to breathe together in the same rhythm. It’s refreshing, or even reinvigorating, to be able to do so among strangers in a closed space like a performance venue again after how COVID-19 has disrupted the world, especially its public gatherings and events, for the past two years.

“First Steps” is a kind of contemporary performance that doesn’t aim too high but hits all the marks and achieves its short list of purposes. It reminded me of another unforgettable French contemporary dance performance “Le sacre du printemps” at Festival d’ Avignon in 2011 in which senior citizen non-performers walked, ran or moved along in circle throughout the entire Stravinsky’s composition. We hear this often and yet we forget it from time to time: “If you can move, you can dance.” After all, the stage, like any arts space, is a public space: it belongs to everyone, not just trained or aspiring artists, or talent show contestants.

The main program of HKAF 2023 already finished two weeks ago but the festival continues to engage its audience year-round. For example, the festival’s focus on inclusivity and disability still continues on its “No Limits” platform. Online contents comprising a short film, a documentary, a recorded concert and a multimedia experience can be accessed free of charge, until May, at www.nolimits.hk, thanks in part to the support of the festival’s long-time main sponsor The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

