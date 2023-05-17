Beethoven's Symphony No 9 at centre of controversy in South Korea

Earlier this month, a Korean-language version of Beethoven's timeless masterpiece was performed for the very first time at the Seoul Arts Center on May 7. The performance was led by conductor Koo Ja-bom, who said the very piece was why he became a conductor but that he had refrained from conducting it due to immense reverence for the piece.

Koo, who dedicated two years to translating the piece into Korean, prepared a nearly 60-page program book that focuses on explaining how it has been translated. For instance, he explained why he thought the title of the choral piece should be "Ode to Freedom," not "Ode to Joy."

At the concert in Seoul, the distribution of the booklet was halted midway. It was later resumed, but a significant portion of the audience left the concert hall without receiving a program book.

Koo told The Korea Herald on Tuesday that it was a deliberate act of censorship -- something that would not have been tolerated by esteemed orchestras.

"SAC's ( Seoul Arts Center ) decision to halt the distribution of the program book and have it reviewed by an internal committee totally ruined the performers' mood before the performance," Koo said. "That's gailjil (abuse of power). Would they have done the same to the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra?" he posed, adding that SAC's apology coming six days after the performance was not adequate and lacked an explanation.