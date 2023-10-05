Thai artists turn cultural ambassadors at Beijing Design Week

Their participation was aimed at exponents from the world of art serving as Thai cultural ambassadors for trade and tourism.

The organisers said that China had emerged as a major hub for the art business in Asia in 2022, with a market value exceeding US$2 billion.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has promoted tourism under the concept of "Inno-Cultural for Sustainable Tourism”, by blending creativity, innovation, and modern technology to convey Thailand's culture, way of life, and identity for sustainable tourism.

Recently, the Chili Art group organised a project that took Thai artists to participate in the Beijing Design Week 2023, Southeast Asia Art Carnival zone, held from September 29 and ending on Friday. This collaboration aims to bolster Thai artists' potential and transform their works into "soft power" that promotes cultural tourism to Chinese and international tourists. It is estimated that over 3 million Chinese tourists will visit Thailand this year.