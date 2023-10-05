Thai artists turn cultural ambassadors at Beijing Design Week
Thai artists showcased their work at Beijing Design Week 2023, pushing the country’s soft power.
Their participation was aimed at exponents from the world of art serving as Thai cultural ambassadors for trade and tourism.
The organisers said that China had emerged as a major hub for the art business in Asia in 2022, with a market value exceeding US$2 billion.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has promoted tourism under the concept of "Inno-Cultural for Sustainable Tourism”, by blending creativity, innovation, and modern technology to convey Thailand's culture, way of life, and identity for sustainable tourism.
Recently, the Chili Art group organised a project that took Thai artists to participate in the Beijing Design Week 2023, Southeast Asia Art Carnival zone, held from September 29 and ending on Friday. This collaboration aims to bolster Thai artists' potential and transform their works into "soft power" that promotes cultural tourism to Chinese and international tourists. It is estimated that over 3 million Chinese tourists will visit Thailand this year.
Khun Ying Patama Leeswadtrakul, chairman of the board of directors for the Contemporary and Modern Art Promotion Foundation and the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture under the Ministry of Culture, expressed her appreciation for this beneficial event for the nation's art.
She believes that the China Southeast Asia Art Carnival will be a crucial bridge connecting artists and designers in Southeast Asia with Chinese audiences and opening doors to recognition for Thai culture in the global trade and tourism sector.
Notable Thai artists participating in this event include Worapol Nuanla-ong, known for his outstanding works in abstract art, Gumsak Atipiboonsin, an artist known for his abstract and happy art, and Opas Chotiphantawanon with his sculpture 100 Masks series.
Nitipol laoyang, who presented impressive paintings of the King Rama IX and the queen is also part of the event.
Other renowned artists, such as Suwit Jaipom, who dedicated his life to royal paintings of King Rama IX, also contributed their artwork.
Emerging artists like Sangiam Yarangsee and Thanongsak Pakwan also showcased their work.
The Beijing Design Week 2023, organised by the private sector in collaboration with the Chinese Culture Development Association and the Chinese Culture Promotion Association, is taking place at 751 D-Park in Beijing.
The event features various forms of art, including paintings, sculptures, photography, new media art, contemporary art, limited-edition furniture, jewellery, and traditional clothing brands.
During the Chinese National Day holiday, which is a long holiday period, it is expected that over 200,000 tourists and visitors would attend the event.