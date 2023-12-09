The Korean Cultural Center invites you to the "Waiting for Spring" Exhibition

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of Sumukhwa (traditional Korean ink painting) through the showcase of 64 artworks by 10 distinguished Korean artists in Thailand, including members of the Yehyang and Ye Seo Art Club. The exhibition runs from December 7, 2023, to March 29, 2024.

The opening ceremony was attended by approximately 150 guests, including Park Yongmin, Ambassador of the ROK to Thailand, Cho Jaeil, Director of the Center, esteemed artists, and art enthusiasts.

Park expressed in his opening remarks, “I believe that audiences can connect with the artist's emotions while enjoying Sumukwha. I hope the 'Waiting for Spring' exhibition allows audiences to experience the essence of Korean spring in Thailand."

Yehyang, the representative artist of the exhibition, shared, "It is a great honour to showcase artworks from Ye Seo Art Club members. Through our works of dedication and love, we aim to convey the heart-flutters of spring to our audience."

The opening ceremony featured a special performance by Soprano Shin Minwon, who sang the Korean songs 'The Spring Girl' and 'As Spring Has Come Across the River.'