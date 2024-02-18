Changing Shades: Artist Jigger Cruz introduces a new style of painting

The artist gained acclaim after his work caught the eye of collectors across Europe. And since then, the Malabon-born artist has experienced success across the globe. After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Far Eastern University, he took courses at the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde. Later, Cruz took an apprenticeship under Filipino painter Manuel Ocampo after a creative rut. His international expositions that followed are too many to list—across Asia, the US, and Europe, with work found in public collections like the Guggenheim in New York and the Saatchi Collection in London.

As such a well-known artist, you can’t deny Jigger Cruz is something of a celebrity. Despite this, he is undoubtedly lowkey—probably one of the most successful, yet also most humble people you will ever meet.

A Departure from Past Styles

When an artist changes his work, it reflects the evolution in his self-expression, and often dynamic improvement.

In the past, Cruz would paint grand scenes and detailed figures on canvas, often emulating the Classical art of European masters, specifically Flemish and Post-Renaissance renditions. Afterwards, he would deface the painting through impasto, spray paint, and even burned pigment, bridging a contemporary aesthetic with classical art history. This created a sense of both mystery and mythos, as only the artist himself had seen the painting underneath.

Jigger Cruz recalls this past process as a time of bravado, where he was eager to demonstrate his skill at fine art techniques. But after many years, Cruz has outgrown the brooding, almost self-deprecating practice that skyrocketed him to success over a decade ago.

“I outgrew that. I don’t need to please anyone… When you’re younger, kailangan maangas. Pero tama rin na dinaan yung stage na yan, yung process ng growth. Dapat rin nila [artists] maexplore at magikot.”

(“I outgrew that. I don’t need to please anyone… When you’re younger, you need to be arrogant. But it was also right to go through that stage, the process of growth. They [artists] should also be able to explore and move around.”)

Cruz says with exasperation how in the past, he had become obsessed with conceptual and theoretical art studies. He recalls reading the works of Derrida, Heidegger, and Hegel with an exasperated sigh. Although that foundation of theory and intention still permeates each work, one can’t help but wonder if it’s the joys of fatherhood that have influenced this new style.

Recent Visual Experiments

In this new work, Cruz tells us how he missed the sense of enjoyment that seemed to falter during the peak of his career—when the artist’s studio was like a playground. Now, the studio seems to embody the playground setting more, through shapes that emulate a sense of play, and explorative experimentations with colour, while continuing his medium in oil paint. On the shapes he says,

“Gusto ko maging fun, playful… I still love patterns at simple lines. Gusto ko yung kayang gawin ng bata. Sila yung unaware. Yun yung nagwawala pag yung artist masyado nag-aaral. Nawawala yung pagiging childlike at nagiging formulaic.”

(“I want to be fun. It was playful… I still love patterns and simple lines. I like what the child can do. They are the ones who are unaware. That’s what gets lost when the artist studies too much. The childlikeness is gone and it becomes formulaic.”)

It is also commonly known but often forgotten that Jigger Cruz is colour-blind. Much of his earlier work features greens and purples, exactly the hues he is colour-blind to. He can sense the warmness and coolness of the shades. He points to the leaves of the trees outdoors and tells us matter-of-factly that he knows those leaves are green, and knowing this can transmute the feeling to colouring. For his recent monochrome work for AFP, these variations were more difficult to deal with—as he would only feel light, medium, and dark colours.

Cruz also continued his use of oil paint, when many artists decided to transition to acrylic. He gushes,

“Parang sacred sa akin yung oil paint. It’s a part of history, yung pagiging organic, even in Byzantine and primitive times…. It’s a more sincere material. Nakakachallenge din.”

(“Oil paint seems sacred to me. It’s a part of history, that is organic, even in Byzantine and primitive times… It’s a more sincere material. It’s also challenging.”)

Cruz now uses oil paint without a brush, wielding a palette knife as his main tool of choice. As a result, the layers are more sculptural, literal geometric cut-outs that simplify details. The works are made with a sense of patience, as the waiting time for each layer of impasto shapes can take up to two weeks, if not a month to dry. He lets go of the figurative and this distinctive style we first fell in love with, to mature into new techniques that show a sense of confidence and assertiveness.

In this latest work, Cruz grins as he tells us,

“Kahit action painting ako dati, mas conscious ako sa balancing, composition, yung pagigiging complex ng details. Ngayon it’s simplified and mas honest. Matissa, yung daughter ko, same lang yung aesthetic. I also want to put triangles or circles…Baka mamaya when I grow much older siguro one circle lang yung ginagawa ko.”

(“Even though I used to be an action painter, I’m more conscious of balancing, composition, the complexity of details. Now it’s simplified and more honest. Matissa, my daughter, has the same aesthetic. I also want to put triangles or circles…Maybe later when I grow much older I’ll only do one circle.)

Cruz makes me think of a favourite quote by Aldous Huxley, “It’s dark because you are trying too hard. Lightly child, lightly. Learn to do everything lightly. Yes, feel light even though you’re feeling deeply.”

In Picasso’s huge range of work, he veered towards a more simplified abstract style later in life. Mark Rothko first started with the abstract expressionist movement before the pure hues of his colour field paintings. Ellsworth Kelly dabbled in various styles before his boldly simple works, too.

It makes you wonder, does the trajectory of a master progress from chaos to calm? As Cruz lets go of his almost Gothic early work and transitions into pieces that show simplicity and light, it makes you think it could be so.

Jigger Cruz‘s presentation Dialectic Disruptions is on exhibition from February 16-18 at Art Fair Philippines 2024 at The Link, Ayala Center, Makati City.

Lala Singian

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network