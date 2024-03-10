Laperal Mansion: The newly restored Philippine Presidential Guest House
Aside from Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the Philippine president, there have been several mansions and houses that have housed our previous heads of state.
Among these include Bahay Pangarap, the Aguinaldo Mansion, and the recently restored Laperal Mansion—which was once called the Arlegui Guest House.
The Laperal Mansion is the latest in a series of newly restored heritage houses—a governmental effort to restore and preserve Philippine heritage sites. The Goldenberg Mansion, Teus Mansion, and Bahay Ugnayan were all restored as museums, and are open to the public, free of charge.
The historic mansion is now set to serve as the official Presidential Guest House for foreign heads of state or government.
The Laperal Mansion is the official Presidential Guest House
Located on Arlegui Street adjacent to Malacanang Palace, the European-style mansion features fourteen meticulously designed bedrooms and two sun rooms named in honour of the country’s past presidents.
The home also contains three staterooms, named after three figures who have been identified to be cornerstones of Philippine history: Magellan, MacArthur, and Rizal.
According to the Presidential Communications Office, “This collaborative effort has resulted in a revival of heritage, a showcase of local talent, and a celebration of foreign diplomacy.”
The restoration effort is also said to embody “The Filipino’s brand of hospitality and His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s intent to strengthen and expand the Philippines’ relations with its partners in the international community.”
The mansion’s rich yet complicated history
Once named the Arlegui Guest House, the mansion once belonged to the Laperal family of Baguio under the ownership of Tarcila Laperal-Mendoza—until she was forcibly evicted from the residence at the height of martial law.
In October 2007, the Supreme Court ordered the government to compensate Mendoza. The mandate included that she should be paid a monthly rental starting from the date of acquisition. The property was fully paid for in July 2010.
The mansion, which was restored in 1971 by National Artist Leandro V. Locsin also once housed both the late President Corazon C. Aquino and Fidel V. Ramos.