Laperal Mansion: The newly restored Philippine Presidential Guest House

Among these include Bahay Pangarap, the Aguinaldo Mansion, and the recently restored Laperal Mansion—which was once called the Arlegui Guest House.

The Laperal Mansion is the latest in a series of newly restored heritage houses—a governmental effort to restore and preserve Philippine heritage sites. The Goldenberg Mansion, Teus Mansion, and Bahay Ugnayan were all restored as museums, and are open to the public, free of charge.

The historic mansion is now set to serve as the official Presidential Guest House for foreign heads of state or government.