In The Same Dreams, Thai Movies Upside Down

Sent to the suburbs

Usually, new Thai films start showing on Thursdays, and if they do not gain enough viewers by the weekend, their screenings can be reduced to one per day. They also risk being pushed out of the theatres in cities to suburban areas.

I believe people who say “a high quality film will automatically attract viewers” probably are unaware of this fact.

Let’s say you are opening a restaurant in a market, but are given a plot in the back with little foot traffic. No matter how good of a cook you are, you will have a hard time gaining customers as most people would not be bothered walking too far for a restaurant they don’t know.

And without initial customers, you will not be able to get the word of mouth necessary to attract new ones.

Thai filmmakers have asked the two titans to increase screenings of Thai films to around five shows per day per theatre. They have also asked the duopoly not to reduce the number of screenings based simply on the number of viewers in the first three days. Lastly, they have said that if the first two requests are impossible, then at least screen Thai films during times when viewers go to theatres.

However, neither Major Cineplex nor SF Cinema have replied to these requests.



"Blue Again"

The notion that optimal show time and theatre location can make a difference in a movie’s revenue has been proven by the success of “Blue Again”.

The three-hour film by Thai director Thapanee Loosuwan debuted at the Pusan International Film in October last year before being shown in Thailand for the first time in December at the World Film Festival of Bangkok.

After that, the director personally contacted three theatres in Bangkok to show the film. Two were SF Cinema (at CentralWorld and Central Rama IX), while the third was the smaller House Samyan theatre.

The film left SF theatres after only one week but continued being shown at House Samyan three times a day for three weeks, attracting 40-50 viewers per screening. From the fourth week, screenings were cut to one a day, at 4pm.

Now, during its 6th week at House Samyan, the film still gets 40 to 50 viewers per screening thanks to word of mouth and a show time that suits the urban lifestyle. The theatre is also conveniently located on Rama IV Road.

A few weeks after “Blue Again” left SF theatres in the city, the film was picked up by a suburban branch of SF – SF Cosmo Bazaar in Nonthaburi province – to be shown in tandem with the documentary “Scala” by Thai director Anatta Thitanat.

The two films were shown in succession twice daily and drew over 40 viewers per screening, mostly students from nearby Silpakorn University. This surprised SF Cinema as it didn’t expect that Thai films would be popular among students, let alone at a suburban theatre.

“Blue Again” has proven that Thai films only need a theatre and time slots that fit the lifestyles of their target audience. The size of the theatre and frequency of screenings is less relevant. Even in suburban areas, a film can be popular as long as the theatre it is shown at is not too far from its target audience. In the case of “Blue Again” the audience is university students.

I sincerely hope that the success of “Blue Again” will at least make the two theatre titans rethink their marketing strategies and start promoting Thai films.



Corporate indifference

Giant corporations need to survey their customers in both urban and suburban areas to ensure their selection of films is appropriate to their lifestyles. This way, they can expand their viewer base, instead of focusing on dedicating most of their screens to foreign superheroes. Those blockbusters have oversaturated the market anyway.

For over a year, the government has been convincing us that “soft power” will drive the country’s economy forward, while urging filmmakers to make movies that are more marketable.

However, they don’t seem to understand that filmmakers are suffering from limited opportunities and platforms to showcase their work due to the marketing strategy of the two main theater operators.

These operators are not just the middle men who show movies to make money. They are part of the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Association. Its current president, Thanakorn Puriwekin, is also an executive of Major Cineplex.

It is time for the association – as a pillar of the Thai film industry – to help prolong the life of Thai films.