Visual effects company is looking to start media lab in Malaysia, with R&D on AI-powered humans

For now, Seah said it is up to the respective companies to ensure they use the technology with integrity, something Digital Domain has always practised.

He recalled when virtual technology was first introduced, the two major political parties in the US approached Digital Domain to produce a smear campaign ad for the other party. Digital Domain rejected both parties.

Likewise, in Teng’s case, Seah negotiated with the late singer’s brother for a year in order to convince him that the company’s ultimate goal is to honour her as a singer and a person. And in order to pull off the hologram at the Jay Chou concert, Digital Domain bore all costs of making it possible.

“Looking back now, that wasn’t very smart. I wouldn’t do the same thing now. It was a big risk,” Seah said, with a laugh.

“But thankfully, it went more than OK... (The pay-off) was seeing her brother get emotional at seeing his sister on the stage again.

“Of course, people tend to resist new technology. But it’s about how you’re going to use it. If you use it right, technology can help people, it can bring excellent social impacts.”

Seah added: “Ever since we have the licensing for Teresa Teng, you can’t imagine the business applications we’ve received. Medical companies, for example, felt Teresa Teng would be a perfect ambassador to sell Chinese medicine. But, every time, we said no.

“Even though we have the rights to Teresa Teng, I kept asking myself, ‘If Teresa was still alive, would she be OK selling these products.’ And live streaming? It’s just kind of weird. So, we have our own rules of engagement.”

It is this type of integrity and the geopolitical nature of SEA that has brought Seah back to this region, looking for partnership in terms of setting up a computer lab and looking into R&D, either in Malaysia or in Singapore.

“The plan is to set up a media lab in Southeast Asia, for a number of reasons – bilingualism, (stable) market, mutual integrity. We are the new Switzerland, right? We don’t take sides – we can do business with China, we can do business with the US.”

Seah said that Digital Domain also wants to partner with “the best university, with professors and graduate students” in this region, as what it has done with the University of Southern California.

“Because investment into university means huge returns. We are basically training our future employees... And Malaysia has a lot of good universities,” said Seah.

“So, if we can set up a media lab here, invest in schools, with government support, I believe that can be a beautiful strategy. Initially, we’re looking for a (studio) size of perhaps 30 to 40 people, and to grow from there.”

Seah added that he felt optimistic about his visit to Malaysia after meeting with officials from Malaysia’s Science, Technology And Innovations Ministry and making a stop at Taylor’s University to talk to the people in charge there.

Mumtaj Begum

The Star

Asia News Network