Made in Isaan: how a film series grew into a national hit that earns 300M
The Thai horror-comedy “Undertaker”, the sixth instalment in the “Tai Baan: The Series” film series, has already grossed 300 million baht nationwide in just 14 days. That makes it the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the top-grossing movie within the “Tai Baan Universe”, which encompasses several films and music videos.
In the northeastern dialect, “Tai Baan” refers to the people in the Northeastern region, known as Isaan.
Here, we take a deep dive into the “Tai Baan” film family and explore their financial success.
Part 1 - Tai Baan: The Series
“Tai Baan: The Series”, which tells the story of Isaan teenagers, is the brainchild of directors and screenwriters Surasak Pongsorn, Avirut Akabut, Boonchok Srikham and Suppanat Namwong who wanted to create an authentic Isaan-style film. They aimed to depict a story close to their hearts, reflecting the familiar way of life, using the Isaan dialect and featuring Isaan actors.
“We looked at teen movies that sell, and discovered no one had done an Isaan-style version before,” Surasak said.
For the first movie, they received a modest investment of 2 million baht from Siripong Angkasakulkiat, a former MP of Sisaket province. The story revolves around a young man who has never had a girlfriend and aims to court 100 girls, believing someone will want to be his girl.
The film was released in the Northeast in February 2017 and was an instant success. The fresh perspective, a story reflecting modern Isaan, and the life of the new generation led to earnings of 30 million baht. It was eventually released in Bangkok and surrounding areas, contributing an additional 7.5 million baht. Total earnings reached 37.5 million baht, and it also won a Suphannahong National Film (Thailand’s answer to the Oscars) award for Best Original Song.
Part 2 and 3 - Tai Baan: The Series 2
“Tai Baan: The Series Part 2” was released in 2018 and divided into two parts: “Tai Baan: The Series 2.1”, which hit cinemas in February and “Tai Baan: The Series 2.2”, which came out in November. These instalments not only continued the story of the main characters from the first episode but also introduced the stories of other characters. This added depth to the series, portraying Isaan society amid change, urbanisation, and technological advancements impacting traditional village life.
Furthermore, the creators aimed to expand the “Tai Baan Universe” even further. They incorporated the characters' stories into music videos and announced plans for films that delve deeper into the characters’ stories, much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The response to “Tai Baan: The Series Part 2” surpassed expectations, with revenue doubling. “Tai Baan: The Series 2.1” earned 68 million baht, while “Tai Baan: The Series 2.2” raked in 97 million baht. Tai Baan had transitioned from an indie Isaan movie to a mainstream success.
Part 4 - Tai Baan x BNK48: From the Heart of this Woman
In January 2020, “Tai Baan x BNK48: From the Heart of this Woman” marked the fourth film in the Tai Baan Universe. This unique project saw Tai Baan collaborating with prominent girl group BNK48, with the aim of expanding BNK48's popularity into the Northeast region, the primary audience for the series. Simultaneously, urban BNK48 fans were introduced to the captivating Isaan culture and the beauty of the local area.
The film portrays BNK48 members aiming to create a new single in the Isaan style of music known as mor lam. To better understand Isaan culture, they move to Isaan temporarily and meet the Tai Baan gang.
The film grossed approximately 19.9 million baht while the soundtrack, “Dod Di Dong”, was a hit for BNK48.
Part 5 - Dr Whale
Dr Whale is a beloved character of the Tai Baan Universe and is cherished by viewers. In “Dr. Whale” viewers get a deeper look into her identity. The story focuses on Dr. Whale's life, both as a doctor at a health station and her love life.
While the Tai Baan series predominantly falls into the comedy genre, “Dr. Whale” takes a different direction by emphasizing drama. This marked a new experiment for the filmmakers as they stepped out of their comfort zone. “Dr. Whale” was released in March 2022 and grossed 14 million baht.
Part 6 - The Undertaker
2023 seems to be the golden year for ghost movies in Thailand, with new releases almost every week. The standout among them is “The Undertaker”, the latest film in the Tai Baan Universe, which has already grossed 300 million baht.
In the film, Tai Baan: The Series explores the life of an undertaker, intertwining rituals and beliefs regarding the deceased in Isaan culture. The film delves into themes of fear, death, and the departed, delivering a simple yet potent narrative while maintaining the signature comedy of the Tai Ban Universe.
Over the past six years, the Tai Baan Universe has produced a total of 23 films and music videos, significantly increasing both movie revenue and music video views. Meanwhile, the actors, previously ordinary individuals, have become famous and ventured into producing other content, both in front of and behind the camera.
The Tai Baan Universe continues to offer an array of creative content to its audience, proving that sometimes famous actors are not necessary. Audiences are ready to support and become fans as long as there is creative output that resonates with consumers.