Made in Isaan: how a film series grew into a national hit that earns 300M

In the northeastern dialect, “Tai Baan” refers to the people in the Northeastern region, known as Isaan.

Here, we take a deep dive into the “Tai Baan” film family and explore their financial success.

Part 1 - Tai Baan: The Series

“Tai Baan: The Series”, which tells the story of Isaan teenagers, is the brainchild of directors and screenwriters Surasak Pongsorn, Avirut Akabut, Boonchok Srikham and Suppanat Namwong who wanted to create an authentic Isaan-style film. They aimed to depict a story close to their hearts, reflecting the familiar way of life, using the Isaan dialect and featuring Isaan actors.

“We looked at teen movies that sell, and discovered no one had done an Isaan-style version before,” Surasak said.

For the first movie, they received a modest investment of 2 million baht from Siripong Angkasakulkiat, a former MP of Sisaket province. The story revolves around a young man who has never had a girlfriend and aims to court 100 girls, believing someone will want to be his girl.

The film was released in the Northeast in February 2017 and was an instant success. The fresh perspective, a story reflecting modern Isaan, and the life of the new generation led to earnings of 30 million baht. It was eventually released in Bangkok and surrounding areas, contributing an additional 7.5 million baht. Total earnings reached 37.5 million baht, and it also won a Suphannahong National Film (Thailand’s answer to the Oscars) award for Best Original Song.