5 questions with astrologer and tarot reader Namira Hossain

Namira Hossain's journey began not in the mystical realms of tarot and astrology but in the bustling world of start-ups. As the founder of Cookups Technologies Ltd, she had a successful entrepreneurial path ahead. However, a different calling was awaiting her. For Namira, the turning point came in 2020, when newly embraced motherhood and the introspective pause brought by the pandemic led her to a realisation: tarot card reading.

Can you share an interesting memory that first drew you towards spiritual practices like Tarot reading and what was your first encounter with Tarot cards like?

As a teenager, I was always curious about the movements of planets and their impact on us. My friends and I would often discuss how these cosmic forces seemed to play a role during challenging times. It was more of a theory back then.

During a challenging period of my life, struggling with addiction and an abusive relationship, I found myself drawn to a deck of tarot cards in a London bookstore, while travelling with my parents. Without knowing anything, I was just called towards buying this deck of cards.