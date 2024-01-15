Sustainable fashion: DoiTung fuses tradition, and modernity in the new collection

Recognising this disconnect, DoiTung, a brand deeply rooted in the social enterprise Mae Fah Luang Foundation for over three decades, has undertaken the ambitious mission of reshaping perceptions around Thai handwoven fabric.

Breaking free from its conventional image, DoiTung seeks to transform this culturally rich craft into tangible fashion through its latest “Everyday” collection. This collection not only encapsulates a commitment to sustainability but also embodies a distinctive, playful and contemporary aesthetic.

DoiTung’s journey, encapsulated in the mantra “An Enterprise for a Better World”, has been fuelled by a simple question: “What do the community, society and the environment gain?”