Polish Apples: Tasty & High quality

The most popular varieties of Polish apples include Gala, Golden Delicious, Najdared, Red Chief, Red Delicious and Red Jonaprince. Poland is a natural and unique environment for growing apple trees, which provides them with a unique, aromatic taste and the best health benefits.



Paulina Kopec, Secretary- General of the Association “Fruit Union” explained why Polish Apples are unique.

“Polish farmers treat our orchards like their children. Our fruits are very popular due to their unique taste and nutritional value. Poland provides suitable climate and soils. Our deep knowledge and experience makes our Polish apples stand out from apples from other parts of the world.”



Arkadiusz Gaik, President of Fruit Union echoed, “Cultivation of apple trees is a knowledge and tradition passed down from generation to generation of fruit growers. Our producers operate according to the principles of integrated plant protection. They use modern, biological techniques of cultivation and fertilization. We produce in accordance with the principles of sustainable agriculture and the European Green Deal that emphasizes sustainable growth.”





During the five-day visit, the Thai business group met with all the key representatives from the Fruit Union. An official welcome dinner was arranged at the headquarter of the Polish Olympic Committee with the Polish government officials.

The delegation visited the state-owned WIJHARS laboratory followed by a conference at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Another packed day was spent on business matching between Thai fruits importers and local Polish producers. The group visited apple orchards, packaging and processing plants to view new innovative technology such as high storage warehouses powered by robots managing inventory demands 24 hours and seven days non-stop.



During the official dinner with the Fruit Union, the Thai delegation met with Madame Ewa Dubaniowska, Spouse of HE Mr. Waldemar Dubaniowski, Polish Ambassador to Thailand, who is currently residing in Warsaw.

One of the delegates, Pavin Jeeyasak, Senior Manager & Head of Service Provider from Vacharmon Food Ltd commented on the visit.

“The study tour was very well-planned by the organizer. We learnt a lot about Polish apples. After this visit, we feel very confident in the quality of the apples from Poland. We are particularly impressed with the sustainable and innovative agricultural practice. As an importer, we also hope to see the Thai market to experience and accept l the high-quality and varieties of Polish apples as we had during this fruitful trip.”

By Kathleen Pokrud

Photographer by

Kasama Chakkhruea

