A Tale of Sushi in The Capital of Sushi

Looking back at Thai sushi restaurants, there are many that try to offer premium delicacies like foie gras, caviar, or even Wagyu steak coated in gold leaf, which looks wonderful, delivered with smoke floating like a cloud, as if I am sitting in a fine-dining restaurant in Paris.

Most likely, you'll see that the presentation is superior and that the price might be set high, which is not wrong, but wouldn't these flavours hide the authentic taste? As it turns out, the term "sushi" has lost its meaning.

Anyone who has experienced authentic Japanese sushi can definitely explain the flavour of the original raw materials as well as the flavour of premium raw materials.

To be cautious, while I have visited several sushi restaurants in Thailand, I can say that just a few of them use premium ingredients. Expensive is not always better. Customers can be misled by joyfully optimistic advertising.

"Nihonbashi Kakigaracho Sugita", one of my favourite restaurants in Tokyo, is also one of the most difficult to reserve a table at.

If you have never been here before, you will be unable to make a reservation. You must join one of the restaurant's customers so that you can make your own bookings as a customer the next time.

Aside from sushi, there is a renowned hidden restaurant in Tokyo that is only known to Japanese people. A Nagoya-style eel rice run by Nagoya folk, with Nagoya-style menu items that allow you to savour the authentic flavours.

The highlight of the signature dish, an eel rice or Unagi Don, served with unrivalled creamy, mellow sauce as well as sticky and tasty fried rice. The texture of the outer peel on these eel slices is so crunchy.

Every single bite had me closing my eyes, savouring every moment, and indulging in pure foodie bliss.

Traditional Nagoya-style eel rice is served in a circular vessel, with the rice totally covered with eels.

So basically, you've got three steps to enjoying this dish. First, you start off by eating the rice and eel together, just like you normally would. This combo creates a really delicious flavour. Then, you can add a side dish to the mix to give it some fresh tastes and textures. And finally, to take it up a notch, you pour some hot broth over everything and it turns into a yummy porridge that brings out even deeper flavours. This dish was absolutely amazing and brought joy.

But what if someone doesn't feel like eating eel? How about swapping it for a delicious beef rice bowl with the same sauce as eel? It's very tasty in a different way.

The Nagoya-style restaurant called Hanabusa Azabujuban is actually located in the Roppongi district, among lively late-night pubs and clubs.

I once asked one chef: "Why do most chefs seem to be so understanding of their demanding diners and try to serve them as much as possible for their appreciation?" Some restaurants may even create new dishes, which is something that not every restaurant does.

"Cooking must begin with love," said the chef. Chefs cook basically because they want their loved ones to enjoy meals cooked with heart. Chefs also want diners to know how much they value them and hope they will cherish their wonderful dining experience.

If we weren't in conversation, I wouldn't know how careful chefs can be about the smallest touches, like flavours, textures, cooking time, and serving the food at the proper time. Some restaurants can even remember a single customer's visit. All of these actions are deliberate.