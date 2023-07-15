A Tale of Sushi in The Capital of Sushi
The "Omakase" style of sushi, originated in Tokyo and is considered by many to be the "sushi capital of the world.
Welcome to the dynamic and captivating world of food, where many more delicate things exist. How will we ever experience the realm of exquisite culinary pleasures if we do not walk out into the immense world? Food and travel have become the perfect combination for someone like me, who enjoys both.
Like the majority of individuals who travel, I love to learn about and try new things to engage fully with the complexities of other cultures, locales, people, and culinary traditions at every stage of the food journey.
One of the places where everyone is drawn in by the rich cuisine culture – as well as the people's friendliness, generosity, and humility – is Japan. When the holiday arrives, the journey begins. This is the first destination of my food-affection journey.
Tokyo is the ultimate dream destination. It generates a universal buzz. This global city is an absolute foodie's paradise. Let's enjoy the world's sushi capital.
What is it about "omakase" sushi that has made it so trendy recently? Because we don't have a fixed menu.
“Omakase” is the Japanese word for "up to the chef". The chef will select seasonal ingredients that are of the highest quality at the time and arrange each sushi bite based on ingredients and harmonious flavour so that diners can appreciate the moment.
When the sushi is placed in front of you by the chef while you anxiously anticipate your first bite, you should take it swiftly. The simple reason is that scent and freshness are only there at that time.
Putting this delicious sushi bite aside and taking shots is not a good idea. In just a single minute, all of the freshness that the chef intended to give us will dissipate. The high price we paid for the best experience will also be gone.
A traditional Omakase sushi course in Japan taught me that basic sushi is the best value.
It does not need to be decorated in any way. It is determined by how the raw components are selected and sourced, such as where the rice is cultivated. The perfect combination for one mouthful is determined by the chef's talent and expertise.
Looking back at Thai sushi restaurants, there are many that try to offer premium delicacies like foie gras, caviar, or even Wagyu steak coated in gold leaf, which looks wonderful, delivered with smoke floating like a cloud, as if I am sitting in a fine-dining restaurant in Paris.
Most likely, you'll see that the presentation is superior and that the price might be set high, which is not wrong, but wouldn't these flavours hide the authentic taste? As it turns out, the term "sushi" has lost its meaning.
Anyone who has experienced authentic Japanese sushi can definitely explain the flavour of the original raw materials as well as the flavour of premium raw materials.
To be cautious, while I have visited several sushi restaurants in Thailand, I can say that just a few of them use premium ingredients. Expensive is not always better. Customers can be misled by joyfully optimistic advertising.
"Nihonbashi Kakigaracho Sugita", one of my favourite restaurants in Tokyo, is also one of the most difficult to reserve a table at.
If you have never been here before, you will be unable to make a reservation. You must join one of the restaurant's customers so that you can make your own bookings as a customer the next time.
Aside from sushi, there is a renowned hidden restaurant in Tokyo that is only known to Japanese people. A Nagoya-style eel rice run by Nagoya folk, with Nagoya-style menu items that allow you to savour the authentic flavours.
The highlight of the signature dish, an eel rice or Unagi Don, served with unrivalled creamy, mellow sauce as well as sticky and tasty fried rice. The texture of the outer peel on these eel slices is so crunchy.
Every single bite had me closing my eyes, savouring every moment, and indulging in pure foodie bliss.
Traditional Nagoya-style eel rice is served in a circular vessel, with the rice totally covered with eels.
So basically, you've got three steps to enjoying this dish. First, you start off by eating the rice and eel together, just like you normally would. This combo creates a really delicious flavour. Then, you can add a side dish to the mix to give it some fresh tastes and textures. And finally, to take it up a notch, you pour some hot broth over everything and it turns into a yummy porridge that brings out even deeper flavours. This dish was absolutely amazing and brought joy.
But what if someone doesn't feel like eating eel? How about swapping it for a delicious beef rice bowl with the same sauce as eel? It's very tasty in a different way.
The Nagoya-style restaurant called Hanabusa Azabujuban is actually located in the Roppongi district, among lively late-night pubs and clubs.
I once asked one chef: "Why do most chefs seem to be so understanding of their demanding diners and try to serve them as much as possible for their appreciation?" Some restaurants may even create new dishes, which is something that not every restaurant does.
"Cooking must begin with love," said the chef. Chefs cook basically because they want their loved ones to enjoy meals cooked with heart. Chefs also want diners to know how much they value them and hope they will cherish their wonderful dining experience.
If we weren't in conversation, I wouldn't know how careful chefs can be about the smallest touches, like flavours, textures, cooking time, and serving the food at the proper time. Some restaurants can even remember a single customer's visit. All of these actions are deliberate.
Everything about food is motivated by love: love cooking for loved ones from the finest ingredients. Dishes made with love are delightful.