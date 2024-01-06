Youth depression: A symptom of a broader issue

In the vast panorama of human civilization, evolution unfolds through both material and nonmaterial culture. Material culture encompasses the tangible—from technology to consumer goods—while nonmaterial culture comprises beliefs, language, ethics, and social standards. The challenge arises when the relentless march of technological and material progress outpaces the evolution of ethical and ideological frameworks, resulting in what sociologists term “cultural lag.”

This cultural lag spawns a mental dilemma. In the race for progress marked by rapid infrastructure development and the accumulation of wealth among the few, a pervasive pursuit of success ensues. Success, often defined as the acquisition of material wealth, ushers in a dichotomy. A minority races ahead, acquiring material goods, while the majority, yearning for similar goals, finds itself lagging. The resulting feelings of inadequacy and insignificance cast a shadow over the majority, fostering a breeding ground for mental health struggles.

The rapid success of a select few triggers self-reflection among the rest, making them question whether their ethical or ideological beliefs are hindering their progress. This internal conflict spawns a new form of alienation. Individuals feel disconnected, alone, and unable to cope with the breakneck pace of societal advancement.