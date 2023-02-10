Muay Thai and Kun Khmer: a comparative overview

The origin

Muay in Thai means boxing.

Muay Thai has existed since the ancient days but there are no official records of when the martial art came into existence.

Kun Khmer in Khmer means a traditional martial art of the ancient Khmer people. Sometimes, it is called Pradal Serey.

It is believed that Kun Khmer originated from the Khmer Empire period in 802AD. There is no evidence on whether Kun Khmer developed from the local people’s culture or from India.

Experts believe Muay and Kun Khmer share the same cultural origin before they diverged into Thai and Cambodian martial arts.

The modern era

Muay Thai

In 1913, international boxing was taught at the Suan Kularb College.

This led to the coining of Muay Thai to differentiate the local martial art from international boxing.

In 1921, Muay Thai became a profession with a dedicated permanent stadium in Thailand for the first time. The stadium was used for both Muay Thai and international boxing. Referees were used for the first time and Muay Thai fighters had to wear gloves for the first time.

Kun Khmer

During the colonial era (1863–1953), the French saw Kun Khmer as a cruel, so they improvised it into a sport by dividing the competition into rounds and requiring fighters to fight on stage with gloves.