Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak extends championship lead with Race 1 victory at Suzuka
AAS Motorsport by Absolute Racing’s Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak and Klaus Bachler came through from 11th to win the first of this weekend’s two Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS races at Suzuka.
The #911 Porsche’s fourth podium in five races-races-but first win-extended its Thai driver’s lead at the top of the overall standings and handed Bachler-who subs for Alessio Picariello this weekend-victory on his first-ever visit to the Japanese Grand Prix venue.
Suzuka, Japan – Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak and co-driver Klaus Bachler delivered sizzling performances to clinch victory in the third round of the GT World Challenge Asia 2023 held at the Suzuki Circuit.
During the opening race, Vutthikorn, driving the AAS Motorsport by Absolute Racing Porsche 992, started off from 13th position and worked his way to move up to sixth position, before handing over the car to Bachler.
The Austrian driver maintained the momentum and overtook other cars to take the lead and win the race.
In the second race, Bachler was the first to drive, starting off from 8th place on the grid, but eventually slid to 12th position. Vutthikorn was later able to get back into the top 10, finishing in 9th position and collecting two Championship points.
After six races, the Vutthikorn/Bachler duo leads both the GT3 Championship and GT3 ProAm divisions.
The next leg of the GT World Challenge Asia 2023 will be held at the Motegi Circuit from July 21-23. For the latest updates, please visit the AAS Motorsport Facebook and Instagram pages.
Thanks to:
Official sponsors
- Porsche Thailand
- Bangchak Corporation (Bangchak Hi Premium 97, Furio engine oil)
Absolute Racing Team Engineer and AAS Motorsport
AAS Motorsport fans and the media from every platform for supporting the team