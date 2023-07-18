Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak extends championship lead with Race 1 victory at Suzuka

The #911 Porsche’s fourth podium in five races-races-but first win-extended its Thai driver’s lead at the top of the overall standings and handed Bachler-who subs for Alessio Picariello this weekend-victory on his first-ever visit to the Japanese Grand Prix venue.

Suzuka, Japan – Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak and co-driver Klaus Bachler delivered sizzling performances to clinch victory in the third round of the GT World Challenge Asia 2023 held at the Suzuki Circuit.

During the opening race, Vutthikorn, driving the AAS Motorsport by Absolute Racing Porsche 992, started off from 13th position and worked his way to move up to sixth position, before handing over the car to Bachler.

The Austrian driver maintained the momentum and overtook other cars to take the lead and win the race.