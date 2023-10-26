Thailand finish 6th on medals table at Asian Para Games
Thailand finished sixth on the medals table at the 2023 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China.
The Thai athletes finished with 20 gold medals.
The top spot was retained by China, with a standout 157 gold medals. Second-placed Iran earned 32 gold medals, followed by Japan with 30 gold medals.
South Korea finished fourth with 20 gold medals, while Uzbekistan, who won the same number of gold, finished one spot behind due to fewer silver medals.
Thailand finished sixth behind Uzbekistan because of fewer silver medals.
Thailand's gold medallists:
Chaiwat Rattana – men's T34 100m wheelchair racing
Sasirawan Inthachot – women's T47 200m running
Chakrin Dammunee – men's T13 100m running
Khwansuda Puangkitcha – women's taekwondo K44-47, 47kg
Prawat Wahoram – men's T54 5,000m wheelchair racing
Prawat Wahoram – men's T54 1,500m wheelchair racing
Anuson Chaichamnan – mixed 50m prone air rifle SH2
Men's sabre team, consisting of Pipat Thongjapo, Chitiphat Charoenta, Yuenyong Khanthithao, and Boonsiri Sanitmuanwai, in wheelchair fencing
Atidet Intanon – men's 10m air rifle in the reclining position, SH1
Athiwat Phaengnuea – men's T54 100m wheelchair racing
Phongsakorn Paeyo – men's T53 800m wheelchair racing
Witsanu Huadpradit – men's boccia, class BC1
Pornchok Larpyen – men's boccia, class BC4
Akkadej Choochuenklin – men's boccia, class BC3.
Methini Wongchomphu – women's B1 lawn bowls.
Somwang Chamnanpana – women's B6 Curly Bowls.
Choochat Sukjarern – men's B7 curly bowls
Wanchai Chaiwut – men's table tennis, Class 4
Rungroj Thainiyom – men's table tennis, Class 6
Saysunee Jana – women's epee individual, category B
In addition to the 20 gold medals, Thailand's national team also earned 18 silver and 37 bronze. Following Thailand is Indonesia, which secured 19 gold medals.