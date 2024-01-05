Rodtang out, Superlek steps in against Takeru   

An injury has forced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon to withdraw from the January 28 headliner against Takeru Segawa in the promotion’s blockbuster return to The Land of the Rising Sun.

The wait will go on for “The Iron Man” to face Takeru in a fight that has been mooted since the Japanese star signed with ONE in 2023 as the hottest free agent in combat sports.

But the news isn’t all bad, as ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has stepped in to face the Japanese superstar.