Rodtang out, Superlek steps in against Takeru
There has been a sensational switch to the ONE 165 main event at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
An injury has forced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon to withdraw from the January 28 headliner against Takeru Segawa in the promotion’s blockbuster return to The Land of the Rising Sun.
The wait will go on for “The Iron Man” to face Takeru in a fight that has been mooted since the Japanese star signed with ONE in 2023 as the hottest free agent in combat sports.
But the news isn’t all bad, as ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has stepped in to face the Japanese superstar.
ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the news on Friday.
“BREAKING NEWS: Rodtang is officially out of ONE 165 in Tokyo due to an injury. Superlek vs Takeru is your new main event with the world title now on the line!” Chatri wrote on Facebook.
In what turned out to be a fortuitous twist of fate, Superlek’s scheduled opponent Elias Mahmoudi was also forced to withdraw due to injury from their ONE Fight Night 18 main event scheduled for January 13.
The unfortunate withdrawal paved the way for Superlek to pivot to a high-profile match with Takeru, in which his flyweight kickboxing strap will be on the line over five rounds.
“The Kicking Machine” is a more-than-suitable replacement for Rodtang, who he defeated by unanimous decision when the superstar Thai pair clashed last September.
Following Sityodtong’s announcement, Rodtang confirmed the news on Instagram and pointed to a hand injury suffered in training as the reason for his unfortunate withdrawal.
“I would like to inform you officially that my left hand was injured during practice. Regarding the fight with Takeru, ONE Championship will make an official announcement later,” he wrote.
“I apologize to the fans who were following and waiting for this fight. I will recover quickly and return to the ring again.”