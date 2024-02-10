Thai golf stars prep for epic showdown with Koreans at 1st KLPGA event
Two local stars, Pornanong Phatlum and Natthakrita Vongtaveelap, will assess their resilience against Korean female golfers in the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, set to take place at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket from March 15-17.
This tournament, marking the first-ever KLPGA event hosted in Thailand, boasts a total purse of $650,000 (22.75 million baht), sponsored by Blue Canyon Country Club. It features a 54-hole stroke play event over three days with no cut.
Pornanong, with 15 years of extensive experience on the LPGA Tour, and the 21-year-old up-and-coming Natthakritta, who secured two SEA Games gold medals and finished as a runner-up at the LPGA Thailand last year, are among the invites representing the Kingdom in this top-notch tournament.
Regarding her preparation for the event, Pornanong, the former world top 20 player, expressed her excitement, stating, "I am happy to have the opportunity to play in the KLPGA Tour again. I was once invited to compete in Korea, and this time it is happening in Thailand at Blue Canyon Country Club, one of the most historic and beautiful courses in Thailand. Right now, I am preparing for the new season. To be honest, it is a very challenging year, and this competition serves as a great opportunity for me to test myself."
The 2018 Women’s British Open runner-up further added, "I'm still focused on my training and getting my body ready for the 2024 season. Ahead of the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, I will have two warm-up tournaments in the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia and the Honda LPGA Thailand. Then I’m planning to get enough practice at the Blue Canyon Country Club, and after this tournament in Thailand, I'll be heading to the United States to compete for a tour card again. I'm feeling good and ready to give it a go."
Natthakrita, who gained prominence when she came close to winning a home LPGA event last year, is geared up for the inaugural KLPGA event in Thailand.
"This is the first time that a KLPGA event will be held in Thailand. I am currently preparing in all aspects and I feel fully prepared and eager to compete. It has been a long time since I last competed,” said the local big hitter.
She added, "My plan for this year will be clearer after the end of March. But for sure, I have a tournament in Saudi Arabia next week before returning to Thailand to play in the Honda LPGA. I also had an AGIF tournament before playing in this tournament and then travelling to the United States. I hope to do my best."