Thai golf stars prep for epic showdown with Koreans at 1st KLPGA event

This tournament, marking the first-ever KLPGA event hosted in Thailand, boasts a total purse of $650,000 (22.75 million baht), sponsored by Blue Canyon Country Club. It features a 54-hole stroke play event over three days with no cut.

Pornanong, with 15 years of extensive experience on the LPGA Tour, and the 21-year-old up-and-coming Natthakritta, who secured two SEA Games gold medals and finished as a runner-up at the LPGA Thailand last year, are among the invites representing the Kingdom in this top-notch tournament.

Regarding her preparation for the event, Pornanong, the former world top 20 player, expressed her excitement, stating, "I am happy to have the opportunity to play in the KLPGA Tour again. I was once invited to compete in Korea, and this time it is happening in Thailand at Blue Canyon Country Club, one of the most historic and beautiful courses in Thailand. Right now, I am preparing for the new season. To be honest, it is a very challenging year, and this competition serves as a great opportunity for me to test myself."